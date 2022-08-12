Ministers recuse themselves from decisions over Green Man farm purchase after social event with festival boss
Ministers who met with the owner of the Green Man festival at the home of her lobbyist will now recuse themselves from any future decision-making about a farm near the festival site.
The Welsh Government had bought the £4.25m farm seven miles from the festival’s site in Powys to help the festival develop its business.
But it was later revealed by WalesOnline that Climate Change Minister Julie James and Education Minister Jeremy Miles had met with the owner of the Green Man festival at the home of her lobbyist.
In a statement today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said that this meeting had been a “social event” in a “personal capacity”. He added that no breach of the Ministerial Code had taken place.
However, he added that “in view of the risk of perceived conflict, both Ministers have recused themselves from any future decisions”.
He was reacting to a report written by the Welsh Government’s director of propriety and ethics.
The report said that the meeting between the ministers, Green Man festival owner Fiona Stewart and lobbyist Cathy Owens of Deryn Consulting in May was a purely social occasion. It did not include a discussion about the purchase of Gilestone Farm, the report said.
‘Guidance’
In a statement, Mark Drakeford said: “Members may be aware of media reporting relating to a social event attended by the Minister for Climate Change and the Minister for Education and Welsh Language in a personal capacity in May of this year.
“Given the reported attendance of the chief executive of the Green Man Festival at the event, and the recent purchase of Gilestone Farm, I asked the Welsh Government’s Permanent Secretary to provide me with a report on the circumstances.
“For the avoidance of any doubt, the advice concludes that no breach of the Ministerial Code had taken place and that neither Minister had exercised any decision making in relation to the purchase of Gilestone Farm.
“Whilst neither Minister is anticipated to be a decision maker in relation to Gilestone Farm, in view of the risk of perceived conflict, both Ministers have recused themselves from any future decisions.
“The advice recommends that Ministers are provided with guidance for contacts with lobbyists that occurs in their non-Ministerial capacity. I will write to Ministers to provide this guidance.”
‘Transparency’
Last week, Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor MS had said that they had concerns about the meeting.
“This clandestine dinner was held in May, with two senior Government Ministers, one of whom has a direct interest in the project, a month before the company was due to present their business plan to justify the Government’s purchase of the farm,” he said.
“This should ring alarm bells, and raises serious questions about the judgement of the Ministers in question.
“If these reports are accurate, it cannot be right that Government Ministers have furtive meetings with interested parties at such a critical time. We need a full disclosure of any notes taken at that meeting, and complete transparency around the contents of those discussions.
“This will drain public confidence in the government, and the First Minister must accept that this was a breach that will not be tolerated, and set an example.”
This absolutely stinks!
I can’t believe Lee Waters wasn’t there. he does like to be linked-in…just as well somebody is keeping score…well done WalesOnline and Mabon, that could have been embarrassing if it had been raised in the Telegraph. Nothing is ever just social when senior politicians are present, such cases of ‘poor judgement’ must be avoided at all costs…
I think the initial investigation was prompted by the blogger Jacothe north, who seems to be able to “discover” irregularities that others especially the Bay regime and its lackeys prefer to ignore. He is much disliked by Plaid for catching them out too often although Mabon is one of those who seems to have an independent, inquisitive streak that will serve well his constituents and the rest of Wales. Big thumbs up too to Shipton which shows that when he gets moving there’s still a lot of energy left in his tank.
Diolch hd Jacothe north!…Mabon does seem to plough his own course…
Do people really treat Jac o the North as a credible source? Amazing!
Mabon will probably end up like Neil McEvoy, Plaid only want yes men who don’t rock the devolution boat.
If the cranky wing of the Party ever set out to isolate or confine Mabon they will trigger a huge reaction. It would make the McEvoy scandal look like a minor blip on their landscape. Makes me chuckle just thinking about it. Could do some good having a bit of turbulence. After all this Deryn mob are a bit above themselves and anybody sucking up to them needs taking down whether they are Labour, Plaid or anything else.
Corruption!
Disappointed and surprised the report hasnt recommended Wales adopts a lobbyist register. This is a glaring omission in how the Senedd operates compared to holyrood and even Westminster
Shocking idea ! There are people in Cardiff Bay who think that covert lobbying is the most effective way of filling their coffers and those of their clients !
Indeed ‘H’ and it’s so disappointing. We are better than this in Wales.
The old ways are the best, not so old, recently reintroduced under another name, closed lists…
“For the avoidance of any doubt, the advice concludes that no breach of the Ministerial Code had taken place and that neither Minister had exercised any decision making in relation to the purchase of Gilestone Farm.
Does anyone believe this?
Like I believe in fairies at the end of the bypass…Lee Waters run deep…
If the Senedd bought “Gilestone” Farm, can they now give it a proper Welsh name?