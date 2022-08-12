Ministers recuse themselves from decisions over Green Man farm purchase after social event with festival boss

Ministers who met with the owner of the Green Man festival at the home of her lobbyist will now recuse themselves from any future decision-making about a farm near the festival site.

The Welsh Government had bought the £4.25m farm seven miles from the festival’s site in Powys to help the festival develop its business.

But it was later revealed by WalesOnline that Climate Change Minister Julie James and Education Minister Jeremy Miles had met with the owner of the Green Man festival at the home of her lobbyist.

In a statement today, First Minister Mark Drakeford said that this meeting had been a “social event” in a “personal capacity”. He added that no breach of the Ministerial Code had taken place.

However, he added that “in view of the risk of perceived conflict, both Ministers have recused themselves from any future decisions”.

He was reacting to a report written by the Welsh Government’s director of propriety and ethics.

The report said that the meeting between the ministers, Green Man festival owner Fiona Stewart and lobbyist Cathy Owens of Deryn Consulting in May was a purely social occasion. It did not include a discussion about the purchase of Gilestone Farm, the report said.

‘Guidance’

In a statement, Mark Drakeford said: “Members may be aware of media reporting relating to a social event attended by the Minister for Climate Change and the Minister for Education and Welsh Language in a personal capacity in May of this year.

“Given the reported attendance of the chief executive of the Green Man Festival at the event, and the recent purchase of Gilestone Farm, I asked the Welsh Government’s Permanent Secretary to provide me with a report on the circumstances.

“For the avoidance of any doubt, the advice concludes that no breach of the Ministerial Code had taken place and that neither Minister had exercised any decision making in relation to the purchase of Gilestone Farm.

“Whilst neither Minister is anticipated to be a decision maker in relation to Gilestone Farm, in view of the risk of perceived conflict, both Ministers have recused themselves from any future decisions.

“The advice recommends that Ministers are provided with guidance for contacts with lobbyists that occurs in their non-Ministerial capacity. I will write to Ministers to provide this guidance.”

‘Transparency’

Last week, Plaid Cymru’s Mabon ap Gwynfor MS had said that they had concerns about the meeting.

“This clandestine dinner was held in May, with two senior Government Ministers, one of whom has a direct interest in the project, a month before the company was due to present their business plan to justify the Government’s purchase of the farm,” he said.

“This should ring alarm bells, and raises serious questions about the judgement of the Ministers in question.

“If these reports are accurate, it cannot be right that Government Ministers have furtive meetings with interested parties at such a critical time. We need a full disclosure of any notes taken at that meeting, and complete transparency around the contents of those discussions.

“This will drain public confidence in the government, and the First Minister must accept that this was a breach that will not be tolerated, and set an example.”

