Ministers restate commitment to supporting people fleeing the war in Ukraine

Welsh Ministers have marked the one-year anniversary of the Welsh Government’s Homes for Ukraine super sponsor route opening by restating the government’s commitment to supporting people fleeing the Russian invasion.

In the last year more than 6,500 people with sponsors in Wales have escaped the conflict, including more than 3,000 through the Welsh Government’s super sponsor route.

Last week the Welsh Government confirmed how an additional £40m of investment to support people from Ukraine in 2023-24 will be spent and yesterday, (24 March) a ‘Support for Ukraine’ conference was held which focused on ensuring Ukrainians are properly supported.

Jane Hutt, Minister for Social Justice, said: “Our commitment to being a Nation of Sanctuary is stronger than ever. Our super sponsor route has provided a lifeline to almost 3,100 people who have arrived in Wales to escape war.

“We have to help people fleeing desperate circumstances. We will continue to do all we can to help people both in the short-term and in the long-term.”

Friday’s conference was organised by the Welsh Government in partnership with Counter Terrorism Policing and the Wales and Chester Circuit of the Bar.

It brought key organisations together, from housing, healthcare, local government, international child protection, the legal sector and not for profit advice sector, and counter terrorism policing.

War crimes

Sessions focused on war crimes, support services and advice for Ukrainians who have sought sanctuary in Wales, and schemes to support Ukrainian lawyers.

Mick Antoniw, the Counsel General and Minister for the Constitution, gave the opening address and closing remarks to the conference.

He said: “As Wales steps up to support people who’ve experienced unspeakable trauma it’s absolutely crucial we share expertise to help the thousands of people who have already been welcomed to Wales.

“Crucially the conference also brought together colleagues in the legal sector so we can better understand how we can provide legal support and information to Ukrainians in Wales.

“There is also work underway to help train Ukrainian lawyers, and I welcomed the chance to chair a session focusing on a programme to train Ukrainian judges to conduct trials for war crimes.”

