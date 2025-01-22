Ministers urged to ‘get a grip’ on teaching workforce crisis

Chris Haines, ICNN Senedd reporter

Senedd members accused the Welsh Government of failing to get to grips with a recruitment and retention crisis in the teaching profession.

Cefin Campbell, Plaid Cymru’s shadow education secretary, described ministers’ announcement of a strategic education workforce plan as an admission of failure.

The former lecturer warned the teaching profession is facing a recruitment and retention crisis, exacerbated by the Welsh Government’s failure to meet targets.

Mr Campbell told the Senedd: “The statement came far too late for many teachers who have now left the sector … with not even a single word on the creation of a bilingual workforce.”

He questioned the effectiveness of teacher training incentive schemes, with the Welsh Government “failing to collect even the most basic data”.

‘Very healthy’

During education questions on January 22, Lynne Neagle, who was appointed education secretary last March, denied her statement was an admission of failure.

She said: “Our recruitment at primary school level is very healthy, it is more of a challenge at secondary schools,” stressing the problem is not unique to Wales.

She sought to assure Mr Campbell that she is committed to a bilingual workforce, saying it is early days for the strategy but the Welsh language will form a key part of the plan.

Ms Neagle said a substantial amount has been invested in training incentives, which can be worth as much as £15,000 for some would-be teachers.

Earlier, the Welsh Government told the Senedd’s education committee that an evaluation of incentives will be conducted in 2025 before reporting back in 2026.

‘Deeply shocked’

Natasha Asghar, who was appointed the Tories’ shadow education secretary last month, warned the education workforce strategy could be “too little, too late”.

Turning to literacy, she said: “It’s deeply shocking to me since having taken on this role that 20% of pupils are leaving school functionally illiterate.”

She called for the “defunct” cueing method of teaching to be banned which she said happened in England more than a decade ago.

Ms Asghar, who represents South Wales East, said studies have shown illiteracy can make people more likely to go to prison, suffer a mental health issue or even die younger.

Ms Neagle said a report referred to by her Tory opposite number was more than 12 years old as she pointed to measures to address the problem, including substantial investment.

The education secretary emphasised that she expects all schools to be teaching phonics, with a revised literacy and numeracy framework set to go out to consultation in the spring.

‘Disproportionate impact’

Delyth Jewell, who also represents South Wales East, raised concerns about councils cutting free home-to-school transport to the legally required minimum.

The Plaid Cymru politician warned this could have a disproportionate impact on families who would prefer to send their children to Welsh-medium schools.

Ms Jewell said: “They are now facing that additional barrier of having to pay to go to a Welsh-medium school, while the English provision which is geographically closer will be available free of charge.”

Ms Neagle said a summit on learner travel will be held in spring and new guidance will be consulted on in the weeks ahead before coming into force in summer 2026.

She explained that the 2008 Learner Travel Measure sets the boundaries: two miles for primary schools and three for secondaries: but councils also have discretionary powers.

