Missing woman spotted on CCTV cameras near Cardiff park

A 60 year old woman from Cardiff who has been missing since Saturday has been spotted on CCTV cameras.

South Wales Police is continuing its search for Zahooran Begum who went missing from Grangetown since the evening of March 2.

Following extensive CCTV enquiries, officers have confirmed a sighting of Zahooran at 7.30pm on Saturday in Marl Park, close to Channel View Leisure Centre.

South Wales Police has carried out searches of the river and Cardiff Bay Trail area and have been supported by colleagues from air support and specialist search.

Zahooran is well-known in the local community with a close network of family and friends.

South Wales Police have requested that residents check private CCTV, video doorbell footage and vehicle dashcams for any further sightings of Zahooran.

Whereabouts

She is described as 5ft 5ins tall, of skinny build, with white and grey hair.

She was last seen wearing a light grey ankle length abaya, a light brown floral-patterned dupatta, and brown and gold plastic sliders.

Anyone who has seen Zahooran, or has footage or information on her whereabouts, is urged to contact South Wales Police quoting 2400071837.

