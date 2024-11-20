Mixed response to new £4 million bus station

Lewis Smith, local demo0cracy reporter

A new bus station costing almost £4m which aims to “improve public transport links across south-east Wales” has opened in a popular seaside town

The new Porthcawl Metrolink is located alongside the town’s beach front at Portway and Salt Lake and features a covered station with both indoor and outdoor seating areas, a rain garden, and an “environmentally friendly green roof”.

It also contains space for four buses to be parked at any given time and was built using money from the Cardiff Capital Region city deal and UK Government as well as the council’s own Porthcawl Regeneration budget.

However following its opening this week the development has drawn a mixed response from residents in the town with some who say its creation represents progress in an area that has long been set for regeneration, while others who have raised concerns over its location, lack of public toilet, and overall lack of buses.

Handful of services

The site, which was opened on November 18, will now begin its operations with only a handful of services to and from the town in the coming weeks, which include the First Cymru X2 service between Porthcawl, Bridgend, and Cardiff, the 63 service between Bridgend and Porthcawl, the Peyton Travel service to Danygraig, and the Sunday-only Stagecoach route from Porthcawl to Aberdare.

Speaking shortly after the opening an independent town councillor from Porthcawl, Brian Jones, said: “Personally I think the cost was over the top at £4m. It’s in the wrong position and really speaking I think the money would have been better spent on refurbishing the bus shelters that we already have around Porthcawl.

“Where it is now I personally think it should have been on the other side of the road so people haven’t got to cross the road to get in to the town centre or cross the road to get to a bus stop but it has had a mixed reaction from people.”

At the new station Porthcawl resident June Wilkinson said: “This is the first time I’ve come here and so far I think it’s all right as bus stations go though perhaps it could have had a toilet put in here.

“It is a bit out of the way for local people, especially if you live up the seafront way, but today I’m really here just to try it out as I do catch a local bus quite often. Hopefully now they can start to get some more buses in and people will be able to go anywhere then.”

Toilet facilities

Colin Powell has lived in the town since 2007 and while he was also disappointed there were no toilet facilities in the building he said after years of planning the creation of the town’s new Metrolink is an overall good thing and a sign of progress.

He said: “I know there’s a lot of feeling around Bridgend and the older ones they don’t like change but this is really here for the future developments with 900 houses going just over there for 4,000 people. I think this is planning for the future because this is going to be built on here as well so I agree to plan ahead.”

Suzanne Padden also lives in Porthcawl and said while she felt the new bus station looked good with so few buses running in the area at the moment it simply might not have been needed.

She said: “I’ve never seen four buses turn up in one go in Porthcawl so you’re just going to get the odd bus. It could have been done with space for one bus and one waiting. You don’t need it.”

Suzanne also believed that in order for the development to fully improve transport in the area someone will also have to bring in more buses as well as bringing the type that can accommodate tourists visiting for days out at the beach.

She added: “If they want people to start using buses you’ve got to be able to live your life as you live now. Most people who come here have surfboards and bodyboards as well as big bags and all the kids with wetsuits. How could you possibly come from Aberdare or somewhere now on one of these buses to go to the beach? It’s nearly impossible.”

Carol Durham of Cornelly said she was also using the new station for the first time and added: “In itself you’re in here and you’re in the dry which is good but if you’re going to town you’ve got a fair walk which for older people with support trolleys is a fair distance away.”

Changes

The new Metrolink facility is part of a number of planned changes for the seaside town in the coming years with proposals to alter parts of the seafront area as well as other sections of the town.

The major regeneration scheme lead by Bridgend council could eventually include a number of changes to both the roads and layouts in the well-known tourist destination as well the creation of about 900 new homes, a school, and a road system through Griffin Park.

Speaking ahead of the opening of the Porthcawl Metrolink councillor Neelo Farr said: “As one of our largest towns Porthcawl needs a modern transport interchange capable of benefiting residents and visitors alike.

“This new Metrolink facility is set to offer fast, efficient access both into and out of the town and has been designed so that it will fit seamlessly into our ongoing regeneration plans for the Porthcawl waterfront area.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

