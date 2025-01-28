Mobile app for Welsh town introduces new feature to encourage political engagement

An app designed for residents of a Welsh town, is introducing a new feature to encourage people to engage more with politics at a local and national level.

The Aberystwyth mobile app was launched in 2023, to signpost local news and information for residents.

It will now offer an additional “Government” feature, which it is hoped will “empower local people to engage with democracy”.

‘Informed and engaged’

The creators of the app say they are, “excited to announce a new feature on the Aberystwyth App designed to help us all stay informed and engaged with local and national government issues we care about.”

The new feature will enable users to connect with their representatives at Aberystwyth Town, Ceredigion County, the Welsh Government, and the UK Government.

It also provides an opportunity to participate in important consultations that shape the community and beyond.

“Whether you’re looking to influence local policies or simply want to understand the different responsibilities of various government levels, the Aberystwyth App now makes it easier than ever to participate in local and national decision-making”, the apps creators added.

The app is available in English, Welsh, Polish, and Arabic, designed to be inclusive and accessible to the diverse community of Aberystwyth.

Dr Jen Wolowik, from the University of Aberystwyth Dialogue Centre, shares, “Digital technology can really help to reach people who may not have previously felt listened to. This new feature wants to motivate and empower people to get involved”.

The new feature is expected to enhance understanding of the different levels of government and inspire people to take action—whether it’s registering to vote, casting a ballot, or reaching out to elected officials about issues that matter to them.

The creator of the app describes the ethos behind the new feature as: “The more people engage, the stronger our democracy will become, and the more effectively we can tackle the challenges we face.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

