Mobile coverage boosted across rural Ceredigion

Mobile coverage in rural parts of Ceredigion has been significantly improved after EE upgraded or built more than ten 4G masts in the county.

With more than a million tourists expected to visit mid-Wales this year to enjoy its scenic coastline, walking routes and many attractions, EE has strengthened its 4G connectivity along two of the county’s major roads, the A44 and the A487, as well as in several towns and villages including Aberystwyth, Aberteifi (Cardigan), Llangrannog, and Morfa Borth, among others.

EE’s mobile connectivity has also been boosted at popular locations such as Aberaeron beach, Llangrannog beach, Teifi estuary, Bwlch Nant yr Arian Forest, Ynyslas National Nature Reserve and along the Wales Coast Path in Cardigan Bay.

Welcomed

These vital upgrades have been welcomed by Ceredigion MP Ben Lake and are part of more than 150 other locations across Wales where EE has expanded its reliable 4G network under the Shared Rural Network (SRN), a £1 billion joint initiative between mobile operators and the UK Government to extend 4G connectivity to more rural communities.

Responding to the news, Ben Lake, MP for Ceredigion, said: “Having long pushed for improved mobile connectivity in rural areas, and supported the creation of the Shared Rural Network, I’m pleased to hear about these improvements to coverage in Ceredigion.

“This improved connectivity is vitally important for rural communities like ours. It means more residents, businesses and visitors can make calls and access essential online services while on the go. In rural areas, it can also provide peace of mind that people can make calls in case of emergency.”

To balance the desire for improved mobile connectivity in rural communities with the need to respect the natural landscape, efforts have been made to situate the mobile masts in non-intrusive areas, while providing maximum benefit to the places where people live, work and travel.

These upgrades come at an important time for countryside communities as the UK’s mobile providers retire older generations of mobile networks. 4G connectivity offers rural communities the biggest and most reliable network of any current mobile technology in the UK, which is why EE has expanded its 4G coverage across the UK by more than 10,000 square kilometres in the last five years.

Greg McCall, Chief Networks Officer at BT Group, said: “Ceredigion is famous for its Cardigan Bay coastline and the wild Cambrian Mountains. It is also one of the most sparsely populated parts of Wales. These new 4G upgrades will not only mean residents will be able to stay connected to the people and things they love most, but businesses and community groups can use our network to offer new services and experiences to the many tourists who visit every year.

“Having brought our 4G connectivity to a further 1,600 rural locations across the UK as part of our significant contribution to the Shared Rural Network, we have gone further than anyone to deliver reliable mobile connectivity for rural communities who need it most.”

