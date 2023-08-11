Preparatory work to begin on Menai Suspension Bridge ahead of major repairs

Mobilisation works will begin next week on the Menai Suspension Bridge in preparation for a permanent works phase.

The mobilisation works, which will start on Monday (August 14) will prepare off-bridge areas for material delivery and access, as well as easy workforce movement around the work site.

The works will not require traffic management measures and both lanes on the bridge will remain open with a 7.5T weight restriction.

The mobilisation works include:

The erection of temporary site cabins to the southwest side of the mainland anchorage building.

Arrangements for storing materials in the Menai Bridge Small Layby.

The temporary removal of a small section of fencing at the mainland entry point to the bridge.

The removal of the Thomas Telford Sunburst Gates which will undergo restorative works.

Risk

The bridge which links Anglesey to the mainland was abruptly closed last October following fears that a structural issue posed a risk to public safety.

The mobilisation works will complete in early September before the permanent repair work is due to begin on 4th September 2023.

The repair programme will see the installation of new permanent hangers on the bridge as well as deliver major maintenance works such as lighting replacement and extensive paint work to the exterior of the bridge.

The Welsh Government said the start date for repairs has been chosen to minimise disruption over the summer holidays and work is expected to be completed the end of summer 2025.

