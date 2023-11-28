Modern facilities planned for historic railway station

Dale Spridgeon LDRS Reporter

Modern facilities and enhancements for disabled passengers have been given the green light at Bangor’s historic railway station.

Listed building consent was granted with conditions by Cyngor Gwynedd for a modern disabled toilet changing facility and a water bottle refill unit.

Historic line

The application was made by Sonny Robinson of Network Rail Property (Wales and Western). The busy city railway forms part of the Chester South Junction to Holyhead Line in Gwynedd.

The plans described how the historic line was opened to improve links between London and Dublin. A bill was passed in July 1844 with Robert Stevenson as engineer and Francis Thompson, of Derby the architect the proposals said.

It also noted that the railway had been given a Grade II listing for its original station building in 1988.

The main station building was described as being on the ‘up’ platform, of Italianate classical style, with a two -storey, eleven-window brick structure, scribed rendered first floor on the platform side and channelled stone faced ground floor with quoins.

Sympathetic design

The proposals described how a highly modern ‘Changing Places’ development was designed to provide extra facilities for people with severe or multiple disabilities.

The plans noted that Transport for Wales had liaised with key stakeholders on the development project. They had “worked closely” to ensure “a sympathetic and appropriate scheme” within the listed setting whilst “meeting the requirements of the modern railway.”

The scheme was approved by the council’s planning officers.

