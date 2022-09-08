Monmouth MP David TC Davies retains his junior role in the Wales Office

David TC Davies has been reappointed to his role of second in command at the Wales Office.

The Monmouth MP has been Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales since 2019, first under MP Simon Hart and latterly his successor Sir Robert Buckland.

David TC Davies announced that he had voted for new Prime Minister Liz Truss after voting closed on Friday.

He said that Ms Truss had shown “ability, commitment, and success in every ministerial appointment she’s held”.

In July he had said that wouldn’t take the Welsh Secretary post after Simon Hart resigned amid Boris Johnson’s leadership crisis.

South Swindon MP Robert Buckland was at first appointed Welsh Secretary in an interim capacity, and then permanently by Liz Truss on Tuesday.

It had been heavily briefed before the reshuffle that he would stay in post after he switched from supporting Rishi Sunak to Liz Truss mid-campaign.

The Wales Office PPS, Ynys Môn’s MP Virginia Crosbie, was one of the first in the UK Government to resign in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership.

Her role remains as of yet unfilled.

