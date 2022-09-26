Monmouthshire Council’s English-only sign policy falls foul of Welsh language commissioner

A council’s English-only sign policy has fallen foul of the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office.

Monmouthshire County Council had changed its policy to English-only street names and cited “safety benefits” to doing so, using the hypothetical example of a Welsh speaker calling emergency services to justify the move.

The Council made the decision after a report recommended that replacement or additional signs on existing streets be kept English-only.

The report suggested that including a Welsh place name could lead to a dangerous delay if it does not officially exist in the National Land and Property Gazetteer, which is used by the emergency services.

At the time, the then Leader of Monmouthshire County Council, Richard John, had dismissed Nation.Cymru‘s reporting on the issue as “sensationalist and misleading click bait”.

However, now the Welsh Language Commissioner’s office has said that the council did not comply with legally binding requirements on the use of the Welsh language.

Gwenith Price, Deputy Commissioner for the Welsh Language, said: “Following a complaint from a member of the public, I conducted an investigation under section 71 of the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 to determine whether there had been a failure by Monmouthshire County Council to comply with Welsh language standards.”

Under the Standards, in amending their policy, the Council needed to consider what effects, if any, the amendment would have on the opportunities to use the Welsh language, and on treating the Welsh language no less favourably than the English language.

‘Less favourably’

The determination states that Monmouthshire County Council did not comply with the standards on the basis that:

the evidence does not show that the Council made a conscientious effort to identify and then consider the effects that its decision to amend the county’s Street Numbering and Naming policy would have on opportunities for persons to use the Welsh language, and on not treating the Welsh language less favourably than the English language

the evidence does not show that Monmouthshire County Council made a conscientious effort to consider how the County Street Numbering and Naming policy could be amended to so that the policy decision would have positive effects, or increased positive effects on opportunities for persons to use the Welsh language, and treating the Welsh language no less favourably than the English language

the evidence does not show that Monmouthshire County Council made a conscientious effort to consider how the County Street Numbering and Naming policy could be amended so that it did not have adverse effects, or so that it would have decreased adverse effects, on opportunities for persons to use the Welsh language, and treating the Welsh language no less favourably than the English language.

The Deputy Commissioner imposed 15 enforcement actions on the Council to ensure it complies with the standards when formulating or modifying policy in the future.

Gwenith Price, Deputy Commissioner for the Welsh Language, said, “The Welsh Language Measure 2011 (Wales) makes it compulsory for certain organisations to comply with Welsh language standards by considering the opportunities for people to use Welsh and to not treat the Welsh language less favourably than the English language.

“The Commissioner’s main aim is to promote and facilitate the use of the Welsh language. Organisations should not take decisions to do less for the Welsh language than they previously did, or to do the minimum where more progressive action in relation to the Welsh language was already being made.

“The suggestion repeatedly made by the Council that the policy had been amended to ‘comply’ with the Code of Practice is wrong and goes against the spirit of the Welsh Language (Wales) Measure 2011 and the role of the Welsh Language Commissioner.”

