Monmouthshire Gypsy Traveller sites set to be identified

Twm Owen – Local Democracy Reporter

Preferred sites for Gypsy Travellers in Monmouthshire are set to be identified this summer, councillors have been told.

Monmouthshire County Council ran a public consultation on three potential sites, of up to six pitches each, from November to December last year.

Paul Griffiths, the council cabinet member responsible, said while the results of the public consultation have been collected he is still waiting on technical reports required to look at issues including land contamination and noise.

The Labour councillor for Chepstow told the full council: “Technical studies of the three sites were commissioned they are not fully completed and I’m awaiting a further report.”

The sites are a field behind Langley Close in Magor, Bradbury Farm in Crick and Oak Grove Farm, Crick and are required to meet the assessed need for 13 pitches for families already living in Monmouthshire.

Consultation

It is intended the preferred sites will be included in the Replacement Local Development Plan, Monmouthshire’s planning blueprint through to 2033, which will be subject to a further consultation.

Cllr Griffiths said he intends making a recommendation on the preferred sites in July before the development plan is produced in September.

He said: “The draft deposit plan will make land available to meet the assessed needs of Gypsy, Romany, Travellers and will be examined by a scrutiny committee, debate by this council and, subject to council agreement, put to a full public consultation where the public will again be able to give their view on the provision of Gypsy, Romany, Traveller sites, and all other matters in the plan.

“It is not my intention to delay a recommendation on Gypsy, Romany, Traveller provision until publication of the draft deposit plan in the autumn and depending on all information being available my intention is to bring a report to cabinet in July this year.”

Cllr Griffiths said the council hadn’t previously been informed it is hoped work on the Replacement Local Development Plan, which sets out where all new housing should be located and which land should be used for employment, will be completed by September.

Independent councillor for Magor West Frances Taylor, who asked for the update, said the process on identifying potential sites had began “in some haste” last summer which resulted in four of five sites being ruled out shortly afterwards.

She asked that she, and Portskewett Conservative member Lisa Dymock whose ward includes the sites in Crick, be kept informed of the process and updated in advance of any information entering the public domain, which Cllr Griffiths agreed to.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

