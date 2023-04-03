Monmouthshire medtech company to create 85 jobs

A Monmouthshire-based medical technology company is expanding and creating 85 jobs over the next three years, following a £708,000 investment from the Welsh Government.

Creo Medical Limited specialises in the emerging field of surgical endoscopy, which aids minimally invasive surgery by applying microwave and radio wave energy.

The Chepstow-based company is set to build a new research and development (R&D) manufacturing centre on its current site.

It will use the Welsh Government’s Economy Futures Fund investment to invest in expanding its premises and in state-of-the-art manufacturing equipment.

Innovation strategy

Innovating new medical technologies for the benefit of patients is a key part of the Welsh Government’s new Innovation Strategy, which was launched in February 2023.

Economy Minister, Vaughan Gething said: “We are committed to supporting businesses like Creo Medical to innovate with cutting edge technology, which will support improved healthcare while also boosting our economy.

“Creo Medical is a well-established company and an important employer in the south-east of Wales. I am delighted our support will help them to grow even further and create so many new high-skilled jobs.”

Craig Gulliford, Creo Medical CEO added: “This is an exciting time for Creo Medical as we ramp up the manufacturing and commercialisation of multiple products, facilitating the treatment of more and more patients across the world through our pioneering technology.

“This Welsh Government funding will support that continued growth and ensure that we are able to build a team at our expanded headquarters and manufacturing base in Chepstow that will further cement Creo Medical and Wales’ place as global medtech leaders.”

