Monmouthshire Welsh language primary school increases capacity

Stephen Price

Pupils and teachers at a growing Welsh language primary school in Monmouthshire which started with just 12 pupils are celebrating as they prepare to move to a new site with capacity for 420 pupils.

Developments are underway at Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni, which opened in 1994, as the school prepares to move to a new site at the former Deri View Primary School in September 2025.

The relocation signifies a new phase for the school and increases its capacity to 420 pupils alongside a 60-place Meithrin (nursery).

Until recently, Ysgol Gymraeg y Fenni had capacity for 317 pupils, however a large proportion of that space has been made up of temporary classrooms rented by Monmouthshire County Council which said that the accommodation doesn’t meet its “aspirations of providing excellent teaching and learning environments”.

One million Welsh speakers target

The new site represents a significant investment in the future of Welsh language education in Abergavenny and Monmouthshire, aligning with the Welsh Government’s ambitious goal of reaching 1 million Welsh speakers by 2050.

The council’s Welsh in Education Strategic Plan aims for there to be 115 learners in each primary year group being taught through the medium of Welsh by 2031.

The council’s other existing Welsh medium is Ysgol Gymraeg y Ffin primary school in Caldicot, which has 210 places, and a seedling primary school in Monmouth which opened this September.

Monmouthshire Council has shared that they recognise their responsibility to advocate for Welsh medium education and are committed to increasing the number of children learning through the Welsh medium.

Increase in applications

Monmouthshire County Council’s Cabinet Member for Education, Cllr Martyn Groucutt, said: “We are thrilled to announce this transition for Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni.

“Over the last few years, we have seen an increase in the number of applications at Y Fenni, showcasing the evergrowing interest in Abergavenny for Welsh Medium Education.

“From September 2025, Ysgol Gymraeg Y Fenni will be able to offer to increase its provision, and we look forward to the future that this holds for the school.”

If a child’s date of birth is between 1 September 2020 and 31 August 2021, they are eligible to start Reception in September 2025.

The admissions process is currently live for residents to apply.

Find out more about Welsh Medium Education in Monmouthshire here.

