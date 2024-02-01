Mordaunt claims MP numbers would surpass 2,000 if Westminster adopted Senedd reforms
The House of Commons would need to accommodate more than 2,000 MPs if it adopted a similar expansion to the Senedd, Penny Mordaunt has claimed.
Legislation tabled by the Labour-run Welsh Government, as part of the co-operation agreement with Plaid Cymru, seeks to increase the number of Senedd members from 60 to 96 while also making changes to how they are elected.
Commons Leader Ms Mordaunt said she is “shocked” by the plan and said an equivalent move for the UK Parliament on the same constituent-to-politician ratio would result in an increase from 650 MPs to 2,058.
Ynys Môn
Speaking at business questions, Conservative MP Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Môn) said: “Ynys Môn is represented by five members of the Senedd, soon to increase to six, and merge with another constituency, which could result in not one MS living on Ynys Môn.
“Conversely the UK Government has recognised Ynys Môn’s unique island character by granting the island special protected status.
“Does the Leader of the House agree with me that the Welsh Labour Government, propped up by Plaid, should be prioritising increasing the number of GP and dentist appointments, not increasing the number of MSs by a staggering 60% from 60 to 96?”
Shocked
Ms Mordaunt replied: “I’m shocked to hear about this plan to massively increase the number of MSs.”
She said the answer to improve healthcare is “seldom more politicians, it’s usually more GPs”, adding: “Just to put this in context, on the same constituent-to-politician ratio as the plan they are outlining in Wales, if that were transferred to the House of Commons this chamber would have to accommodate 2,058 Members of Parliament.
“That is Labour’s blueprint for governing Britain I think.”
Under-represented
A Welsh Government spokesperson said: “Wales is the most under-represented country in the UK – and the UK Government has made this worse by cutting the number of Welsh MPs from 40 to 32 at the next general election.
“Our once-in-a-generation Senedd reform plans have been in progress since 2017 and will strengthen democracy in Wales.
“The changes – which are currently being debated by members of the Senedd – will create a modern Senedd better able to represent the people of Wales, with increased capacity to scrutinise, make laws, and hold the government to account.”
Quality rather than quantity. Overrepresentation is as much a problem as under representation. Just expanding the number of MSs won’t necessarily improve decision making. Procedure and appropriate debate are at least as important.
What is it to this interfering women nothing to do with her the Tory party or the english Northern Ireland have a million plus people less than Wales but a lot more members of their Parliament
We are trying to build a fully functioning nation state! Some people (like Penny Mordaunt) know the cost of everything and the value of nothing.
Planning ahead for our freedom we are Penny instead of waiting for ever decreasing crumbs from your table.
….and if rice were pennies I would have £7.50 in my jar…..
….It must really sicken creepy closet fascists like Mordred, I mean Moribund, I mean Arty Morty, I mean a pile of old dogs poo, I mean Mordant to see democratic choice, structure and accountability increased when their hearts burn with a desire to be the fifth riech.
I am not in favour of adding more AMs to the Senedd but I think Mordaunt is sticking her nose into Wales’ affairs far too often. England has as many problems as us and she should concentrate on getting her own house in order before contradicting others. In other words Penny…. mind your own business.
What the hell Charlie boys sword carrier babbling on about now. Stick to carrying swords, it was all you were good at. Look what her party has done to the UK. It is a mess, it is a ruin, brexit is a massive own goal.
The Tory party has no trouble stuffing the Lords so best keep quiet.
All this is for the Senedd is getting the right balance.
Can’t someone clarify this dreadful Tory’s gaslighting?
The 5 – 6 ASs are the elected representatives of the whole of the North Wales electoral region of Senedd Cymru including Aberconwy, Alyn and Deeside, Arfon, Clwyd South, Clwyd West, Delyn, Vale of Clwyd, Wrexham and Ynys Môn.. There is no separate AS for Ynys Môn and perhaps there should be.
Is that the point she’s trying to make?
.
No separate North Wales regional AS that is.
.
What is she on about???
Has Virginia forgotten that Rhun ap Iorwerth is the elected AS for Ynys Môn?
And did she actually live in Ynys Môn herself when the snatched the election in 2019 anyway??
Wow, just wait until she hears about the Northern Ireland Assembly and the Scottish Parliament numbers!
What is wrong with Penny, why the grief about the Senedd, has it anything to do with her brother and Bristol Docks?
Mordant has got a bee in her bonnet about Wales. Her little speech is a blend of ignorance and arrogance, and also presumption in thinking it’s anything to do with her. She represents a type who would legislate Wales out of existence if she could.
She is ‘shocked’ by our democratic reforms, not that it is any of her business, yet the Tories have packed out the unelected House of Lords with their chums!
Mordaunt should be far more shocked at the very large number of unelected, privileged Members of the House of Lords. Moreover, if the ratios of population (67 million) to representatives in the House of Commons (650) and House of Lords (783) were repeated in the USA there would be about 3,250 Members in the House of Representatives (instead of the current 435) and 4,000 Senate Members (instead of 100). By comparison to the USA the people of the UK are therefore grossly over-represented at the Palace of Westminster. Is she shocked at that?