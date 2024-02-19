More men in north Wales having Botox injections to ‘age gracefully’

Image conscious men are flocking to a north Wales clinic to have Botox injections and fillers, according to one of the stars of a hit series on S4C.

Ex-nurse Nayema Khan Williams, who specialises in non-surgical cosmetic treatments at her bases in Colwyn Bay and Felinheli, near Bangor, revealed the procedures have become increasingly popular for men in the past few years.

Nayema, from Caernarfon, was speaking alongside husband Osian after completing filming their contributions on the latest episode of Gogglebocs Cymru.

The show – where ordinary people voice their opinions about a range of television programmes – is broadcast on S4C on Wednesdays at 9pm.

According to mum-of-two Nayema, who the men who visited her Renovo Aesthetics clinics were mainly aged between 30 and 50.

She said: “Looking good is so important to my customers and they come from all over North Wales to see me, while some come from as far afield as London and even Dubai.

“We have quite a few male clients and they like to look after themselves and age gracefully like the women with Botox and they want a bit of that too. They don’t want to look old and this raises their confidence

“Everyone is different and they all have different reasons for wanting fillers. Some of them say they don’t want to look old and want to put the ageing process on hold, at least for a little while. Some of them come on their own while others visit with their wives and partners,” she said.

She and Osian have been regular contributors since the first series of Gogglebocs Cymru and the reaction to their appearances has been “very positive”.

Osian said: “It’s led to us being recognised in the street more often and in shops as well. Of course we live in the Caernarfon area, where many people speak Welsh, so it’s only to be expected I suppose

“I was in a supermarket in Bangor and a young student said she had seen me on Gogglebocs Cymru and one of the lads on the check-out added he thought it was me.”

Osian is a tennis coach and runs a club for aspiring champions at the Arfon Tennis Centre in Caernarfon. He and Nayema have high hopes their eldest daughter, Arimia, will become a household name in the next few years. The six-year-old is having regular training sessions at the Swansea Tennis Academy and has already taken part in coaching and competitions across Europe.

Gogglebocs Cymru is made by two Gwynedd-based television production companies, Cwmni Da, in Caernarfon, and Chwarel, from Cricieth.

It’s the first time Studio Lambert and Channel 4 have licensed the Gogglebox franchise to another UK-based broadcaster.

The programme is filmed in the homes of the as the cast as they view the week’s chosen programmes.

They cover a broad spectrum of programmes from S4C, other channels and streaming services ranging from gripping drama to popular quiz shows.

The footage is then edited ready for broadcast on the Wednesday evening and narrated by comedian and broadcaster Tudur Owen.

Series Producer Huw Maredudd, of Cwmni Da, said: “This is a continuation of the series which started before Christmas with the same group of people as before taking part.

“There were some wonderful moments during those programmes and some great comments were made about the various television programmes and there was a warm response to them on social media.

“The viewing figures were also excellent and the programmes we feature enjoy a boost to their viewing figures as well..

“Of course, we don’t expect all the featured programmes to be enjoyed by everyone but we hope that the fact they are all having fun watching the programmes gathered around the TV set together comes through.”

Huw added because the series is continuing there will be no new elements to the programmes but he expects to provide the cast and viewers with a few surprises.

“Something we’re doing for the first time is watching a live programme. The annual Can i Gymru programme is broadcast live on S4C on St David’s Day, March 1 and we’ll be watching along with the regulars and we’ll have their reactions to that on the following Wednesday,” he said.

Gogglebocs Cymru is broadcast on S4C on Wednesdays at 9pm. English subtitles are available and the programme can also be viewed on S4C Clic, BBC iPlayer and other streaming platforms.

