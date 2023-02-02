More than 2,600 affordable homes built in Wales last year

More than 2,600 affordable homes were built in Wales in the last financial year, according to new figures released by the Welsh Government.

The data confirms a total of 2,676 affordable homes were built across the country.

Registered Social Landlords continued to make the largest contribution, delivering 80% of the total.

Local authority owned social rented units were responsible for 18% of the total with 486 new homes.

The majority of these were delivered by five local authorities, Cardiff (99 units), Carmarthenshire (91 units), Swansea (60 units), Pembrokeshire (57 units) and Denbighshire (56 units).

The number of affordable houses built last year was the third highest on record but is down on the totals for both 2020/21 and 2019/20.

Climate Change Minister Julie James said: “We are doing all we can to support a sector that is facing significant challenges including rising material costs, higher interest rates and pressures on the supply chain and workforce.

“We continue to work closely together so deliver more truly affordable homes within the social sector and continue to push towards our target to deliver 20,000 additional social homes for rent in this government term as quickly as we can.”

The full stats are available online

