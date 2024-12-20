More than 300 healthcare workers from Kerala take up NHS jobs in Wales

An employment agreement has exceeded its target for recruiting healthcare workers from India.

The Welsh Government outlined a commitment to recruit 250 qualified healthcare workers from India as part of a Memorandum of Understanding with the Kerala Government earlier this year.

The recruitment drive has outperformed that goal, with just over 300 healthcare workers taking up positions across all of Wales’ health boards and the Velindre University NHS Trust. Further recruitment is due to take place next year.

The commitment was made as part of Wales in India, a year-long series of events to improve economic, educational, artistic and sporting ties between the two nations.

Inspiration

Sharoon Kolickatharayil Nowshad, 24, had long held ambitions to move to Wales and work as a nurse, inspired by his uncle Siji Salimkutty who began working in the Welsh NHS in 2004.

Since arriving in Wales and beginning his job with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, Sharoon said he has reunited with his family and appreciated the kindness shown by his new colleagues.

“I was really excited to work in the NHS” Sharoon said. “It’s always been my ambition to contribute to society, and now I get to do that here in Wales.

“Everything moved quickly once I saw the opportunity to apply, and I’m proud to work for the NHS. I tell my family and friends that it feels great to help people when they need it the most.

“When you work for the NHS, it’s not just a job or salary. It’s a great life. You feel proud knowing you’ve supported and helped others.

“The NHS has given us a great opportunity and we should always work sincerely because we love our jobs. There are lots of opportunities to advance your career, your colleagues always support you and there’s a great support network.”

Hopes

Sharoon said he hopes to continue his career in the Welsh NHS by progressing to become an Advanced Nurse Practitioner.

He added: “People in Wales are so kind, they always make time for us, whether that’s at work or at home.

“I would encourage anyone thinking of coming to Wales not to hesitate and to apply, it’s the best decision I’ve made.”

Dr Devangana Bora, main photo, has taken up a position as a Senior Clinical Fellow in Oncology at Velindre NHS Trust. Born in Guwahati, a large city in the Northeast Indian state of Assam, Dr Bora has worked as an Oncologist since 2019.

“I was really nervous for the interview. When I got there they told me it was in three stages and I became more nervous,” Dr Bora said.

“After the interview, I was offered the job and I was so happy. I thought they were joking. I was so excited to take this next step in my career and move to Wales.

“The weather is cold here but the people are so warm. I have received nothing but support from my colleagues and generally the people in Wales are so friendly and helpful.”

Dr Bora said her sister is currently studying Medicine at university and has been inspired to move to Wales once she completes her studies.

Investment

Jeremy Miles, Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care, said: “Alongside continued investment in training healthcare staff in Wales, international recruitment has always been one of the ways we can help address NHS workforce vacancies.

“India and Kerala in particular has a fantastic record in training doctors and nurses. We are grateful for the commitment to delivering high-quality care our new NHS recruits have shown.

“The contribution of these healthcare workers is already being felt across our NHS and it’s wonderful to see them settling into happy lives in Wales.”

Wales in India was launched on St David’s Day, March 1, by the then First Minister Mark Drakeford and Minister for Health and Social Services Eluned Morgan, beginning a year of events and cultural engagements to strengthen links between the two nations.

One of the biggest impacts on policymaking in India drew inspiration from Wales’ innovative Well-being of Future Generations Act. Through partnership working, the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly introduced its own draft law called the Maharashtra Future Generations Welfare Bill in July.

Welsh Government, the British Council and Wales Arts International also made commitments to further cultural collaborations between Wales and India by investing in arts projects through a dedicated culture fund. With the support of these organisations, as well as the Deputy High Commission in Kolkata, Wales was recently a partner country for Hornbill, one of India’s largest music festivals, which saw Mari Mathias and Gareth Bonello perform on the main stage with Indian musicians Seyievinuo Chuzho and Benedict Hynniewta.

In February 2025, 10 young women, chosen from 140 applicants, will travel to Kolkata to complete humanitarian work as part of a joint project with Urdd Gobaith Cymru and Her Future Coalition. The volunteers will provide support to vulnerable girls including survivors of trafficking and other forms of gender-based violence. Sport and art workshops for children will also be run by the group.

