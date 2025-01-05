More visitor and residential planning applications for city centre street

Richard Youle – Local democracy reporter

The evolution of one of Swansea’s most recognisable streets has continued with another application for visitor accommodation.

Swansea Council has given planning permission for 12 serviced rooms on the upper floors of 22 Wind Street. The ground floor will remain as commercial use.

Wind Street used to be a centre of commerce and small industries and was formerly home to The Mackworth and The George hotels.

It’s a conservation area, and went on to gain a party street reputation. In recent years Wind Street has sought to promote a more diverse offer.

The street is pedestrianised and there’s been a focus on raising its day-time and restaurant appeal.

And, like in other streets such as The Kingsway and Oxford Street, developers are looking to convert upper floors into residential use.

Documents submitted as part of the visitor accommodation application for 22 Wind Street said demand was being created by the new Swansea Arena and other regeneration projects.

References were also made to the Ospreys’ move to St Helen’s cricket and rugby ground a mile to the west next season and plans for the Skyline leisure attraction on Kilvey Hill, St Thomas.

“The demand and need will continue to grow as evidenced in the all the new tourist facilities that are coming on stream in Swansea,” said a tourist needs impact assessment on behalf of applicants World Star Properties Ltd.

“The proposal to provide high quality flexible tourism accommodation would provide a positive contribution to the city’s tourist needs and to providing various forms of accommodation.”

The council’s planning decision report said guests booking into the 12 rooms “would be doing so in the full knowledge of the city centre location and surrounding land uses, which includes late-night bars, nightclubs and restaurant uses”.

Planning permission has previously been approved for visitor accommodation above the former BrewDog bar, Wind Street, but that scheme is on hold.

The tourist economy is said to be worth just over £600 million per year for the Swansea and Gower economy, supporting around 5,400 full-time equivalent jobs, and economic surveys have flagged up the need for more visitor accommodation.

Two other Wind Street building owners have sought pre-application advice from the council over the last year-and-a-half to convert upper floors into visitor or residential accommodation.

