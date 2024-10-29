Morriston Hospital declares highest level of escalation

A Swansea hospital has declared the highest level of escalation amid extreme pressures on its emergency and unscheduled care services.

Morriston Hospital announced a Business Continuity Incident (BCI) on Monday (October 28) after more than 80 patients were left waiting for beds.

BCIs are triggered only under exceptional circumstances when there are an extremely high number of acutely unwell emergency patients.

Busy

Morriston’s Medical Director, Dr Mark Ramsey, says everything possible was being done to discharge patients who no longer needed acute medical care so the very ill patients could get beds.

Swansea Bay University Health Board say they are expecting the hospital to be extremely busy in the forthcoming days due to the seasonal drop in temperature which can trigger more illnesses.

The public are being asked to avoid coming to the emergency department unless they are seriously ill or badly injured.

For minor injuries, people are urged to try the Minor Injury Unit at Neath Port Talbot Hospital or try the NHS Wales 111 online symptom-checker for advice.

Loved ones

Dr Ramsey said: “Families and loved ones can play a key role in supporting us if they are able to take their relatives home as soon as possible, or help out temporarily with the additional support needed until a care package is in place.

“It is also in patients’ best interests to leave hospital on time, as they can be harmed by a prolonged stay in hospital caused by inactivity and the risk of exposure to infections. Going home as soon as possible is much better for their recovery and general wellbeing, and also where most people want to be.”

There are around 300 patients in Swansea Bay hospitals who have completed their medical treatment but are still in beds, many because they are waiting for additional support or a package of care to be put in place before they leave.

Discharge

The health board says it is continuing to work collaboratively with local authorities to support patient discharge.

Shadow Minister for health Sam Rowlands said: “This will doubtless be a distressing time for patients and staff, and shows the huge pressures on our NHS.

“Unfortunately, while the health service is the most important thing the Welsh Government is in charge of, they have spent too much time focussing on other, less important things.

“The Welsh Conservatives will boost the NHS workforce as part of our plan to deliver the NHS Wales deserves and put an end to incidents like these.”

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe David Chadwick said: “This is yet more distressing news for my constituents. Week after week my inbox is full of stories of people having to wait hours for emergency treatment.

“I know it also has a huge impact on staff working at the hospital who are struggling to do their best under challenging circumstances.

“We need to see Welsh Labour get to grips with the crisis in our NHS, it cannot be acceptable that performance continues to lag behind England.

“The Welsh Liberal Democrats will continue to call for real investment in social care, to ensure people can be discharged from hospitals on time and space can be freed up. It is only then we will see an end to ambulances left queuing outside of our emergency departments.”

