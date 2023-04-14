Most Britons have very little interest in the Coronation according to poll

A poll has has shown that most Britons don’t care much or at all about the Coronation of King Charles.

The results of the poll undertaken by YouGov showed widespread apathy in the event to be held next month.

When asked how much do you care about the forthcoming coronation of King Charles recipients answered:

A great deal: 9%

A fair amount: 24%

Not very much: 35%

Not at all: 29%

(YouGov surveyed 3070 GB adults in a poll which conducted on April 13, 2023)

The result of the poll comes as just four private street parties have been registered in Wales for the Coronation weekend.

The UK Government has released a map tracking all the Coronation events taking place throughout the UK.

The map, created by the department for culture, media and sport (DCMS), allows the organisers of lunches, picnics, street parties and other events to mark King Charles being crowned.

According to the Government’s map, 1,188 public events/opportunities and 295 street parties or private events have been shared so far.

However, only four of those appear to be private street parties in Wales, with listings appearing on the map for Merthyr Tydfil, Neath Port Talbot and two in Carmarthenshire.

Cambrian News has reported that Ceredigion County Council did not receive any applications from within the county for street parties to celebrate the Coronation of King Charles III.

Private street parties have to be registered with local councils to allow the blocking off of streets during the Coronation weekend of May 5-8.

View the Coronation map HERE

