Most expensive street in Wales is in holiday home hotspot – but prices are down on last year

The most expensive street in Wales is in a holiday home hotspot, analysis has found.

Benar Headland in Abersoch near Pwllheli was named as Wales’s most expensive street by Halifax, with an average price of £1,730,000.

There may be some good news for those concerned that second homes driving up house prices in the area however as the average home on the street had fallen in value since this time last year, when living there cost £2,152,000 on average.

The second most expensive street was also in the north-west of Wales – Llys Helyg Drive in Llandudno which offers spectacular views of Conwy Bay from halfway up the limestone headland of Y Gogarth.

The third most expensive street in Wales is Hanley Cwrt, Usk, in Monmouthshire, with an average house price of £1,152,000.

Two roads in Penarth which offer sea views for some houses come in at fourth place and fifth place. Forrest Road has average house prices of £1,092,000 and St Marys Well Bay Road £1,085,000.

In Wales’s capital city, Cardiff, the most expensive street is Westbourne Crescent (£1,003,000), Halifax said.

Last year the most expensive street in the capital was Llandennis Avenue, where the average price would have set buyers back £1,361,000.

‘Prestigious’

The most expensive of all in Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland and England was predictably in London where the average house price on Phillimore Gardens is £23.8 million.

Its annual study put Grosvenor Square in London’s Mayfair in second place, with an average house price of £23.5 million.

Illchester Place, also near Holland Park, was placed third, with homes there costing £17.7 million on average.

While home buyers would need many millions to live in some of England’s most expensive streets, in the North East of England and the East Midlands they would need around one and-a-half million pounds typically to live in the priciest locations in these areas, Halifax found.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director, Halifax said: “For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

“Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

The only street outside London to be in the top 20 most expensive streets in Halifax’s compilation this year is in the South East of England. Buyers can expect to pay £12,318,000 on average to live in Titlarks Hill in Ascot.

Prices

Here are the top five most expensive streets across Wales, with their average house prices, according to Halifax which used Land Registry data:

1. Benar Headland, Abersoch, Pwllheli, LL53, £1,730,000

2. Llys Helyg Drive, Llandudno, LL30, £1,219,000

3. Hanley Cwrt, Usk, NP15, £1,152,000

4. Forrest Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,092,000

5. St Marys Well Bay Road, Penarth, CF64, £1,085,000

Here are the most expensive streets in England with the average house price:

1. Phillimore Gardens, London, W8, £23,802,000

2. Grosvenor Square, London, W1K, £23,549,000

3. Ilchester Place, London, W14, £17,678,000

4. Grosvenor Crescent, London, SW1X, £15,440,000

5. Clarendon Road, London, W11, £14,950,000

6. Ashburton Place, London, W1J, £14,732,000

7. Lansdowne Road, London, W11, £14,621,000

8. The Vale, London, SW3, £14,020,000

9. Knightsbridge, London, SW1X, £14,009,000

10. Chelsea Square, London, SW3, £13,231,000

And here are the top five most expensive streets in regions across England, with their average house prices:

– North East

1. Ramside Park, Durham, DH1, £1,553,000

2. Gubeon Wood, Morpeth, NE61, £1,491,000

3. Graham Park Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE3, £1,339,000

4. Runnymede Road, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE20, £1,245,000

5. South Drive, Newcastle-upon-Tyne, NE13, £1,201,000

– North West

1. Broadway, Altrincham, WA15, £3,184,000

2. Barrow Lane, Altrincham, WA15, £2,998,000

3. Underwood Road, Alderley Edge, SK9, £2,925,000

4. Summerhill Road, Macclesfield, SK10, £2,783,000

5. Whitebarn Road, Alderley Edge, SK9, £2,696,000

– Yorkshire and the Humber

1. Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17, £2,367,000

2. Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, HG2, £1,770,000

3. The Purey Cust, York, YO1, £1,754,000

4. Calf Hill Road, Holmfirth, HD9, £1,697,000

5. Walton Avenue, Harrogate, HG3, £1,650,000

– West Midlands

1. Bakers Lane, Solihull, B93, £2,341,000

2. Ladywood Road, Sutton Coldfield, B74, £2,029,000

3. Kenilworth Close, Sutton Coldfield, B74, £1,902,000

4. Luttrell Road, Sutton Coldfield, B74, £1,854,000

5. Temple Road, Solihull, B93, £1,825,000

– East Midlands

1. Warren Hill, Leicester, LE6, £1,615,000

2. Melton Road, Nottingham, NG12, £1,600,000

3. Park Lane, Towcester, NN12, £1,348,000

4. Golf Lane, Northampton, NN6, £1,316,000

5. Cour D’Honneur, Oakham, LE15, £1,309,000

– East of England

1. Chaucer Road, Cambridge, CB2, £4,240,000

2. Coopersale Street, Epping, CM16, £3,567,000

3. Newlands Avenue, Radlett, WD7, £3,432,000

4. Astons Road, Northwood, HA6, £3,344,000

5. Park Avenue North, Harpenden, AL5 £3,331,000

– South East

1. Titlarks Hill, Ascot, SL5, £12,318,000

2. Westbrook Hill, Godalming, GU8, £8,960,000

3. East Road, Weybridge, KT13, £8,364,000

4. Woodlands Road East, Virginia Water, GU25, £6,180,000

5. Montrose Gardens, Leatherhead, KT22, £5,862,000

– South West

1. Lawrence Drive, Poole, BH13, £4,085,000

2. Weston Park, Bath, BA1, £3,328,000

3. Mornish Road, Poole, BH13, £2,850,000

4. Charlton Park Gate, Cheltenham, GL53, £2,702,000

5. St Catherines Cove, Fowey, PL23, £2,526,000

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

