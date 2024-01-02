Most of Anglesey’s fly-tipping occurs in one area according to council

More than three quarters of Anglesey’s fly tipping incidents happen in and around one island town, the council has said.

The unwelcome criminal activity which is concentrated in Holyhead is not only causing “significant costs” but can also have a “serious detrimental effect” on wildlife and public health, Anglesey Council warned.

More than 3,700 fly-tipping incidents were reported and cleared up across the island in 2023, they said.

Scarce resources

Incidents included the dumping of chemical drums, white goods, construction waste, animal carcasses and other household rubbish.

And more than 75% of the incidents happened in the Holyhead area, the council said.

Dedicated council crews are employed to collect the fly-tipped rubbish, but the council says its “scarce resources” could be put to “better use” in other waste-related areas.

With one third of Anglesey classed as an area of outstanding natural beauty (AONB) fly-tipping also takes a toll on the environment.

So, the council has pledged to use all its available resources to take” appropriate action” against those who fly-tip on the island – anyone found guilty could face unlimited fines and a prison sentence.

Chief waste management officer Meirion Edwards said: “Litter and fly-tipping has a detrimental effect on our local environmental and it is unacceptable.

“Not only does fly-tipping create an eyesore for residents; it is also a serious public health risk, creating pollution and attracting rats and other vermin.

“The council will take appropriate action against those found to be responsible.

“As the festive period approaches, we are asking residents to ensure all of their waste is disposed of correctly and responsibly.”

‘Difficult choices’

Anglesey Council’s highways, waste and property portfolio holder, Councillor Dafydd Rhys Thomas, said: “At a time when councils face difficult choices about services in light of reducing budgets, we are having to spend a significant amount each year on tackling littering and fly-tipping.

“This is money that could be better spent on other waste services.

“We’re urging those who may be tempted to fly-tip to please use either the Gwalchmai or Penhesgyn Recyling Centres or use the Council’s bulky waste service.”

