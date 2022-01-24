Most Welsh people still feel ‘some kind of Britishness’, says historian
Professor Martin Johnes of Swansea University has argued that this is despite the idea of Wales being a country, and not part of the UK being “very strong”.
He said that the country’s history, and the idea that Wales is more than a region, is mostly responsible for sustaining the Welsh national identity, ahead of his contribution to This Union: Being Welsh.
The Radio 4 programme in Welshness and the United Kingdom is set to air this evening.
According to Professor Johnes, Welsh independence is on the political agenda like never before, but he cautioned that turning that into a reality is “different” mater.
He argued that Brexit has shown that it is possible to turn the idea into a reality, and that it has also challenged the idea of the UK as an “open and tolerant” place.
That has made the UK less relevant to a number of people in Wales, he argued.
Professor Johnes told Golwg360: “The idea that Wales is a country is really strong, and that is something that has been passed on to us.
“That history is taught to us through school, through stories, through film, and through what we hear from our families.
‘Our identity has endured’
He added: “Because it’s an idea, that’s why our identity has endured. It’s not something to do with offocial defineition, it’s easy for that idea to change with time, with the conditions, it can mean different things to different people.
“Wales doesn’t have to be, in the Welsh sense, be the same for everyone, and that’s its strength.
The academic suggested that although Brexit has raised both practical questions and ones about identity, that the feeling of Britishness is “still there”.
“I believe that most people in Wales feel some kind of Britishness. Like Welshness it means different things to different people.
“Brexit has raised different questions. On the one hand, it has shown people that change is possible, that it is possible to start again, and that it is possible to come up with an idea that can become reality.
“No one 10 years ago would have said leaving the EU was realistic.”
‘Welsh not British’, is contradictory, given the term Welsh is derived from an Anglo Saxon word for foreigners. This is messed up further, given that the Cymru are the original indigenous native Briton’s. In the USA, they are referred to as,’ first nation people’, In Australia, aboriginal natives, in new Zealand and so on and so on. We should now endeavour to cast off this enforced ancient construct and refer to ourselves as Cymru, native Briton’s. Our children should also be provided with a truthful and firm grounding of our history. Not the begrudging history book proposed recently as being… Read more »
What about the exported Welsh there are more people with Welsh surnames in England than Wales. Even 5 % of the population of New Zealand have Welsh surnames. Wales has exported its population worldwide. Y Cymru ar wasgar. We will keep a welcome in the hillside?
We the people of Wales are Britons and the British
The whole of this island is our home not any other peoples
No immigration then.
The big question is whether those who see themselves as Welsh think that they have a future in an increasingly Anglocentric, and anti-Celt, British State.
Yes we do and YES we will
Hi John. I am of the view that the term Celt is a relatively modern construct, also designed to predispose the pre Anglo Saxon native peoples as being, ‘other’. The only Celtic tribe in Europe lived on what is now southern France. I do not consider there to be any Celts in Britain.This narrative was part of the Hanoverian rewrite of history, championed by Bishop Stubbs and his ‘lesser breed’, pre Hitlertarian dogma. Unfortunately, Stubbs’s version of history, of a Germanic master race, still forms the national school history text today. This was done so that the English, who have… Read more »
fascinating where can I further educate myself on this topic Andrew #abolishthemonarcy is my view and this will certainly open a few minds to the idea #IndyWales
The stupid will, they like being on their knees to English royalty and toffs. Cymraeg, never Welsh. Never an insult forced upon my country.
What about the crachach. They are everywhere. There society.
Well it’s hardly surprising many people have a sense of Britishness in Wales – we’ve been a conquered country for 800years and our neighbour has indoctrinated us ever since. However, this is finally changing as our young are more pro-independence than our older generation. The belief is growing that we can be a sucessful independent country – bring it on.
800 years that cannot be right you have missed the Welsh conquest of England in 1485. The Tudor’s were Welsh marched through Wales to garner support. Richard 111 was killed by Llandeilo man Please don’t ignore history. Or is this part of history inconvenient.
Rhaid ad-hawlio’r teitl hwn oddi ar blant Hengist a Hors, a ddygodd oddi arnom nid yn unig ein tiroedd treftadol, ond a geisodd hawlio ein cenedligrwydd hefyd, a’i briodoli iddynt eu hunain er mwyn cyfiawnhau eu darostyngiad o Ynys Prydain.
The treacherous long knives Glyn. Gave rise to the term’ never trust a Saxon’.
I’ve got a lot of time for Martin Johnes. He presents his opinion honestly and is always able to back it up. Brexit taught me to differentiate between British cultural ties and Unionism. British identity is not contingent on the UK State. Neither is it exclusive. By comparison, I continue to very much identify as a Western European despite Brexit. Heck, call me an Earthling. None of these things detract from my identity as a Cymro. Neither does being a Cymro detract from the others. They co-exist within me. I accept the construct of the Welsh Nation. It is meaningful… Read more »
Did Wales vote for Bexit. Is that an honest opinion? Or is that the wrong honest opinion?
I also believe that to pursue nativism is a mistake. You can’t be inclusive by being exclusive. And we wont get anywhere unless we can forge a new Welsh Nation from those that call Wales home.
We are not on the union jack flag and also we aren’t on the Royal Standard and to think of the many thousands of Welsh people that have been killed fighting for the British empire ànd didn’t know that they are not represented on any of the British emblems SAY No More
They fought for the
Union flag and are represented on memorials throughout the United Kingdom. They fought tyrany as did those from Ireland Scotland and England read the letters in the press of the time. You cannot impose your 21 century view of history on the past. The fact that some slave owners were Welsh does not mean that it did not involve Wales.
Ultimately, none of this ‘britishness v welshness’ stuff matters. Wales is a geographically defined entity and a recognized country. Independence is about forging a different future by making different choices. We all have views on the past and visions of possible futures. All that matters is whether we can find a way to make a start down that road.