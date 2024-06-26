Motor trader fined for misleading customers

Anthony Lewis, local democracy reporter

A car company and its director have been ordered to pay more than £2000 for misleading customers about vehicle mileage and whether there was a CD player and Sat Nav in a car.

Jamie Green, director of M&H Cars of Catherine Street in Pentre, was ordered to pay £2,132.12 including a fine of £120, costs of £1,674.12, compensation of £290 and a victim surcharge of £48 for breaching legislation designed to protect consumers in relation to the sale of a car.

Rhondda Cynon Taf Council said the car salesman from Pentre had been caught and held accountable for misleading customers about the vehicles that he presented for sale.

Trading standards officers were alerted to some issues at the premises, visited Jamie Green the director of M&H Cars Ltd and issued advice in relation to his obligations to his customers as a car sales business and customer rights.

But the council said he declined to work with the officers and refused to be interviewed in relation to the issues.

During the visit the officers uncovered potential offences that were contrary to the Consumer Protection from Unfair Trading Regulations 2008 in relation to descriptions that he had applied to a motor vehicle which were false.

He was then ordered to appear before Merthyr Magistrates’ Court on June 12, 2024.

He entered guilty pleas to four offences which included listing the incorrect mileage of 57,590, when the actual mileage on the vehicle display was 63,574 and stating that the car had a CD Player and a Sat Nav System enabled.

But upon inspection the car did not have a CD Player and there was no Sat Nav system enabled on the vehicle.

The fourth offence included telling the customer “sorry this matter is now done, vehicle was delivered, no warranty applied or informed” thereby restricting the customer’s statutory rights.

In mitigation he stated that he had not fulfilled sufficient due diligence in respect of this car and that he made assumptions that the touch screen within the vehicle would hold a CD Player and that because there was a Sat Nav system button it would be there, he wasn’t aware that the subscription had lapsed and would cost £40 for five years.

With regards the mileage again he accepted that he didn’t carry out the due diligence, the council said.

Louise Davies, director of public health, protection and community services, said: “It is vitally important that anyone owning or running a business makes themselves familiar with consumer legislation. As this case shows, ignorance is no excuse.

“I’m pleased that the magistrates recognised how serious these offences were and that our trading standards team were able to help this customer get justice and hopefully prevent any further issues arising.”

