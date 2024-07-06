Motorist jailed for four years for causing the death of Welsh triathlete

A motorist who was involved in a collision which killed Welsh triathlon and Ironman star, Rebecca Comins has been jailed for four years.

Vasile Barbu, 49, was driving a white Vauxhall Movano van on the A40 near Raglan on Thursday 2 June 2022 which collided with Mrs Comins, who was taking part in a time trial event.

Paramedics from the Welsh Ambulance Service attended and confirmed that Rebecca Comins, had died at the scene.

Barbu was found guilty of causing death by dangerous driving at Cardiff Crown Court last month and was sentenced to four years in prison and disqualified from driving for four years on Friday (5 July).

Senior investigating officer, PS Shane Draper said: “Rebecca was an experienced and talented cyclist – she did everything she could to stay safe of the roads – but the actions of a fellow road user saw her life tragically cut short.

“Driving is a privilege, and not something that should be taken for granted or taken lightly.

“This is reminder to everyone who gets behind the wheel – you are in control of a potentially dangerous machine – your responsibility isn’t just to ensure your own safety, but the safety of everyone around you.

“I would like to thank and commend the family for their strength during this difficult time and I hope that this conviction helps provide them with some closure as they continue to process their loss. My thoughts remain with them”.

The 52-year-old triathlete had represented Great Britain at both World and European Championships.

