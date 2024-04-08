Motorists urged to use stickers on mirrors to help them ‘Think Bike’
Drivers are being urged to place small “Think Bike” stickers on their wing mirrors to remind them to look out for those on two wheels.
The AA said fatality statistics show its campaign, which was launched in 2014, is “as relevant today as it was 10 years ago”.
Latest Department for Transport figures show 91 cyclists and 350 motorcyclists were killed on Britain’s roads in 2022.
A survey of 12,700 AA members indicated that 89% agree with the statement “it’s sometimes hard to see cyclists”.
Aware
The AA said this demonstrates drivers need to be more aware of road users on two wheels.
Some 15% of respondents said they had lost their temper and used hand signals towards a cyclist.
Edmund King, director of the AA Charitable Trust, said: “The survey shows that 89% of drivers agreed that it is ‘hard to see cyclists’ but it shouldn’t be if they look in the right places.
“It is now 10 years since we launched our Think Bike sticker campaign.
“But unfortunately, the message is still as relevant today as it was a decade ago.
“Cycles and motorcycles make up just 2.75% of miles travelled compared to cars but account for more than one quarter of road deaths.
“This is why it is essential to spread the message again to all drivers to think bikes.”
Vulnerable
Jeremy Vine, broadcaster and cyclist, said: “I’m so pleased to see that the AA is doing this because, if you’re on two wheels, you do feel quite vulnerable.
“And I always think when you’re in a car – I drive too – you don’t always see that that person on the bicycle is a mum, a sister, somebody’s son, someone’s grandfather, maybe even their great-grandfather.”
Fair enough but get motorcyclists to “think vehicles” too. If you ever travel on the A483 you’ll see some spectacular examples of why motorcyclists should “think vehicles”. They must at all times overtake whatever is in front of them even if it means risking their own lives and the lives of everyone else on the road.
You always remember the ones who are a problem, not the ones who aren’t. The standard for motorcycling training and testing is far higher than car drivers, because we’re at such greater risk. Of course there are plenty of bikers who would probably struggle to pass all three tests (theory, module 1, module 2) if they had to take it again, just as I’d wager that a majority of car drivers couldn’t pass their test again. Of course there are plenty of bikers who ride like absolute muppets, but they are far far outweighed by the number of muppets in… Read more »
not sure that obscuring wing mirrors is going to do any good, but the danger to cyclists is yet another reason to support the 20mph limit in towns and villages
Changing the highway code recently doesn’t seem to have reached people. When was the last time people read it? At your test?
Every time I am on my bike I get close calls. Every time I see a cyclist when I am driving, I see close calls. I get irate drivers when i am waiting to safely pass a cyclist. That is before you decide that a good look over your shoulder before pulling out is not required.
look out for cyclists.
Vine is hardly a worthy PR agent for cyclists – seems to get off on conflict and road rage by asserting his text book ‘rights’ rather than reading the road and using common sense and being pragmatic in employing a lot more give and take. None more so than when playing in traffic with his dynamically dangerous Penny Farthing in hyper urban London. He’s no advocate for my cycling – and no, unlike him, I’d NEVER undertake a vehicle indicating left – absolute madness and the cause of many sad deaths. Just remember 2 wheelers are vulnerable and may not… Read more »
A good tip taught to me by a friend is, when opening your car door, make it a habit to use the hand further away from the door. That makes you turn your shoulder and automatically look in your side mirror, and saves you opening the door into an unsuspecting cyclist.