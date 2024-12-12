Motorists using M48 bridge urged to check dashcam in missing man appeal

Gwent Police is asking motorists travelling on the M48 in the early hours of Tuesday 3 December to check their dashcam footage as part of its enquiries to locate a missing person.

Joseph Bellamy was last seen leaving his home address in Caldicot between midnight and 1am on the 3 December.

He was later captured on CCTV on a red pushbike cycling on to the M48 bridge, where his bike was later found by police officers.

CCTV

Officers investigating are trying to establish Joseph’s movements after he was spotted on CCTV at 12.45am and are urging any motorists who used the M48 bridge that morning to check their dashcam footage.

They are asking anyone using the bridge or in the surrounding area between 12.30am and 2am for any sightings.

Joseph is described as white, 6ft tall with mousey hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing light colour jeans with black Jordan 4s Black Cat Retro mid-top Nike trainers and a black Teddy fleece jumper with a black sweatshirt underneath.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Gwent Police us on 101 or send a direct message on social media, quoting log reference 2400400170.

