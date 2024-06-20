Mountaineering group calls for reconciliation over use of ‘disrespectful’ English names

Stephen Price

A mountaineering group has called for an end to divisions between climbers and those advocating for Welsh only place names – claiming that original and newer route names ‘are not mutually exclusive’.

In a statement shared with Nation.Cymru, British Mountaineering Council (BMC) which represents climbers, hill walkers and mountaineers in Wales and England has said that they support the principle of protecting and retaining Welsh language names for geographic features in Wales, but that ’there is space for both’ languages and groups.

The calls were made following the promotion of an event to commemorate the North Wales Quarrymen’s Union and demands to protect Dinorwig quarry’s historic Welsh place names which have been replaced by English names such as ‘Dali’s Hole’ .

“Disrespectful”

The event holders are demanding that the memory of the quarrymen who shaped the landscape is respected, calling for the Ponciau and Sinciau (galleries and deep holes) to be marked with their correct names, as well as the names of the men who lost their lives in Chwarel Dinorwig to be etched in stone at appropriate places.

Organisers are also calling on Cyngor Gwynedd to engage with First Hydro (now called ENGIE) the quarry owner to secure agreement that the traditional Welsh names given to the parts of the quarry cannot be displaced by modern English names which were given by climbers in the last 40 years such as Mordor, The Lost World, Dali’s Hole and others.

The event has been organised by a Facebook group Eryri Wen which was founded by Eilian Williams, who said: “The new names given by the climbers over 40 years are considered by most people disrespectful – often taking names from fantasy films (Tolkien etc).

“It is only in the last two years that we have become aware of this as they are restricted to climbing guides and websites. Lately these sites have multiplied.

“Apologists say that this disrespect was not deliberate but the result of incomers not mixing with the natives and forming their own English speaking mountaineering social groups.”

“Some have suggested that both sets of names should be recognised but we reject that completely.

“This quarry is the place of our ancestors and history for over two centuries, and the land for millennia.

“We were offered to landscape the quarry but this was not felt appropriate as it stands as a monument to the toil and sacrifice of our families.

“This decision resulted in climbers moving in to use it for recreation. The least that they could have done would be to learn our language and learn the names of the galleries.

“We will press Cyngor Gwynedd and the board of UNESCO for action.”

Response

The British Mountaineering Council (BMC) has said that they support the principle of protecting and retaining Welsh language names for geographic features in Wales.

They have adopted the use of Eryri and Bannau Brycheiniog as the official names of these national parks in line with this principle.

Similarly, they support the retention of Welsh language place names for the galleries (known to climbers as levels) of the Dinorwig Quarries and other slate quarries used for climbing.

Distinction

They have said, however, that it is important to make a distinction between the names already given to certain features of the quarry by quarrymen (the distinct pits, galleries, industrial features) and those given for specific routes up the rock faces by climbers over the years.

They feel that the retention of Welsh place names and these newer route names are not mutually incompatible – some route names are in Welsh and pay tribute to the quarrymen, such as “Y Rhaffwr” or “Hogiau Pen Garet”.

In many cases, names for climbs were colloquially passed on to the galleries in the absence of information about the original names. In these cases, the BMC is committed to promoting awareness of the original names.

Interest

According to the group, many climbers are interested to learn more about the history and culture of the places they climb, and there has been an effort to ensure the original Welsh names are used in many newer climbing guides.

The BMC has said that they are committed to continuing to promote understanding and information-sharing between these two communities between which there is now a significant crossover – many of their members, volunteers and two of their staff members are Welsh speakers and feel passionately about this issue.

“Interlinked”

BMC access and conservation officer for Wales, Tom Carrick said: “Having grown up with the Welsh language and living in Gwynedd for most of my life, it saddens me to see the conflict between my native language and my sport, passion and career that’s all interlinked, there is space for both in my eyes.

“It’s important to remember our history, but also that climbing has brough a whole new industry into the area and new meanings to the lines and experiences that climbers have.

“Across the world we are not alone in this and I’m an advocate for the use of trying languages where I can.

“The names of Denali, Sagarmatha and Uluru have all taken to be used more widely in the same way that we encourage the use of Eryri and Yr Wyddfa, it’s great to see the encouragement of these names but through education and demonstration of the importance of our history and traditions not through division.”

