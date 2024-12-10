Move to block senior councillor from working for MP dubbed ‘cheap political stunt’

Bruce Sinclair, local democracy reporter

A move to stop a senior councillor from being employed by the local MP has been labelled “a political stunt, aimed at fostering division”.

In a Notice of Motion submitted to the December meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council, Independent Group leader Cllr Huw Murphy says: “While it is acceptable for Cabinet members to hold other employments, no serving county councillor should hold a Cabinet position within Pembrokeshire County Council (PCC) while simultaneously being employed by a sitting Member of Parliament (MP) or Member of the Senedd (MS).

“Cabinet members hold executive responsibilities, and such dual roles risk potential conflicts of interest, particularly if Cabinet decisions conflict with the policies of their employer, often a political party. This concern is heightened in a council where most members are Independents.”

Cabinet member

In the registration of interests for the eight members of leader Cllr Jon Harvey’s Cabinet, only Cllr Joshua Beynon, Deputy Leader of the Labour Group and Cabinet Member for Corporate Finance and Efficiencies, lists a politician as an employer, in his case newly-elected Mid and South Pembrokeshire MP Henry Tufnell.

Responding to the notice of motion, Cllr Beynon said: “I have significant concerns about the Notice of Motion submitted by Councillor Huw Murphy, which is scheduled for consideration on December 12.

“This motion, which appears to target my unique position as a Cabinet Member for Finance and part-time parliamentary employee, raises serious questions about its fairness, legality, and intent.

“At its core, this is a politically motivated motion that seeks to undermine the principles of fairness and freedom. It attempts to dictate lawful employment choices of councillors, disregarding the importance of balancing public service with individual rights. Such an approach risks creating a chilling effect, discouraging capable individuals from serving in public office in the future.

“Furthermore, this motion lacks substantive merit and is not worth the paper it is written on. It is little more than a political stunt, aimed at fostering division rather than focusing on the needs of the community.

“I trust that my constituents will see this for what it is—a distraction from the real issues that matter to the people of Pembrokeshire. I remain committed to serving with integrity and ensuring that the values of fairness and transparency are upheld within our council.”

Cllr Murphy’s notice of motion will be heard at the December 12 meeting of Pembrokeshire County Council.

