MP calls for baby loss certificates to be made available to Welsh parents

Parents in Wales who have experienced baby loss should be able to apply for a certificate to recognise their child’s life, a Labour MP has said.

Following the rollout of baby loss certificates in England, Claire Hughes has called for the scheme to be made available in Wales.

The UK Government launched the certificate scheme in February last year, before extending it to include all parents, not just those who experienced loss since September 2018, which was originally the case.

Formal recognition

In the Commons, Ms Hughes, MP for Bangor Aberconwy, said: “Since last year, all parents in England who have experienced the heartbreak of losing a pregnancy have been able to apply for a certificate which formally recognises their loss.

“(An) agreement … was made in principle with the former secretary of state for health to extend the scheme to Wales, but discussions were paused before the general election.

“Would the Leader of the House consider writing to the relevant ministers and asking them to meet with me to discuss how the scheme (can) be extended to Wales so that baby loss certificates are made available without any further delay?”

“Absolutely right”

During business questions, Commons Leader Lucy Powell replied: “Baby loss certificates in England have provided a recognition and comfort to many families who have been bereaved by baby loss.

“And I think her calls for this to be extended to Wales are absolutely right and I will make sure she gets some contact with the minister to discuss it further.”

In England, those who have lost a baby before 24 weeks of pregnancy are able to apply for the free baby loss certificates.

