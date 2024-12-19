MP calls for education regulator to investigate multiple bullying allegations at a Powys school

Martin Shipton

An MP has called on Wales’ education workforce regulator to investigate serious allegations of endemic misconduct and bullying at a school in Powys.

Montgomeryshire and Glyndŵr Labour MP Steve Witherden believes that involving the Education Workforce Council will move a disturbing situation forward from a stalemate between complainants and Powys County Council since Nation.Cymru published details of the allegations in September.

We revealed that the council had launched an investigation into concerns raised by dozens of current and former teachers and parents that the school’s head teacher had engaged in bullying and other misconduct.

Nation.Cymru is aware of the identity of the head teacher and the school, but has been unable to publish their names for legal reasons.

However, we have seen a copy of a letter sent to Emma Palmer, the council’s chief executive, by 14 named individuals. Many more are said to be prepared to give evidence to an independent inquiry.

‘Legitimate concerns’

The letter, with words removed to avoid identifying the head teacher and the school, states: “We are writing to make a formal complaint against [a named head teacher] and others within Powys County Council who have worked to suppress the legitimate concerns of Powys employees.

“[The head teacher] adopted a strategy engineered by biased investigating officers that became a zealous witch hunt against several staff, who remained suspended on full pay for years. Most of these allegations have proven to be unfounded, which is hardly surprising given the manner of questioning and reporting throughout all investigations. Nevertheless [the head teacher] has maintained this false narrative, resorting to behaviours from misrepresentation to blackmail, in order to thwart the legitimate concerns of anyone who dares to present an alternative view.

“Between September 2022 and July 2024 [the head teacher] continued to act in an egregious manner to implement changes in such a way as to cause detriment to the school and pupils, and cause many staff to resign, retire or go on long-term sick leave because of his threatening behaviour. In many cases he fabricated evidence, misrepresented meetings and failed to undertake his statutory duties as a head teacher to ensure that health or child protection procedures were adhered to, including matters relating specifically to his own actions and the recording of events. Any subsequent raising of concerns or complaints were sidelined, being aided and abetted by [named individual], Chair of Governors and what we consider to be an illegally functioning governing body.

“The due process of employment law, including grievance and whistle-blowing, was hindered by a group of individuals known to each other through previous employment. Some of these individuals were placed on the governing body or held significant roles within Powys Social Care and Educational Departments.

“There have also been bullying behaviours including against parents and pupils to hound them from the school. This situation has caused many staff to suffer anxiety, depression, PTSD and panic attacks. Many have been libelled, slandered and falsely accused in order to justify [the head teacher’s] and others’ treatment of them. Governors standing up to [the head teacher] have been subject to similar treatment.”

The authors of the letter called for the head to be suspended, and for an independent external investigation to be commissioned.

Neither has taken place, and the situation has reached stalemate, with Clive Pinney, the council’s head of legal services and monitoring officer, insisting that aggrieved individuals should pass evidence to him – a request denied by the complainants, who say they have no faith in the council to carry out a proper investigation and that they will only cooperate with a genuinely independent investigation.

Now Mr Witherden wants the Education Workforce Council (EWC) to intervene. The EWC is the independent, professional regulator for the education workforce in Wales, regulating education practitioners in schools, further education, youth work, and other work-based learning. It maintains a Register of Education Practitioners, publishes a Code of Professional Conduct and Practice, and investigates allegations of unacceptable professional conduct, with the powers to strike professionals found to have been involved in wrongdoing off the teaching register for life.

Institutionalised bullying

Mr Witherden, himself a former teacher and official of the teachers’ union NASUWT, said: “I have requested that the EWC undertake an independent investigation into these serious and consistent allegations of institutionalised bullying at a Powys school.

“As a Member of Parliament it is my responsibility to speak up on behalf of constituents and ensure their concerns are heard when evidenced. Considering how many scandals have come to light in public institutions in recent years, it is also a moral duty.

“Given the significant number of people affected and potential safeguarding concerns owing to the school’s entirely Additional Learning Needs pupil body, it is my belief that the severity of the allegations warrants an out-of-county, independent investigation.

“I have exchanged correspondence with Powys County Council, the Welsh Government, and the Children’s Commissioner for Wales regarding this matter and hope to see it properly resolved through the appropriate channels.”

It is understood that the EWC is making contact with the council to discuss a potential way forward.

