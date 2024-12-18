MP calls for environmental campaigners to sit on Dŵr Cymru Board

Welsh Liberal Democrat MP David Chadwick has called for environmental campaigners and local residents to serve on the Board of Dŵr Cymru/Welsh Water.

Mr Chadwick, the MP for Brecon, Radnor and Cwm Tawe, raised the suggestion as part of a debate on the Water (Special Measures) Bill being introduced by the UK Government to reform the regulation of water companies.

During the debate he highlighted the poor condition of the three major rivers crossing his constituency, the Wye, Usk and Tawe.

Sewage-filled

All three rivers are ranked within the top 30 most sewage-filled in the entire UK, with the River Tawe in the top 10.

He said that river pollution is not only damaging wildlife, but is also impacting recreation and tourism as well as having wider economic impacts, such as blocking new housing in affected impacted areas.

He also noted that that Natural Resources Wales has faced decades of cuts and job losses under the Welsh Labour Government, leaving it unable to do its job properly, highlighting how regulation is only useful if it is backed up by the resources and funding to see it enforced.

Profits

“After years of the Conservatives allowing water companies to get away with stripping out profits from water companies for shareholders and executive bonuses rather than investing in infrastructure, the Liberal Democrats are glad to see our demands for more regulation are being listened to,” he said.

“However, it is clear that new regulation will not work if it is not backed up by funding and resources. Dŵr Cymru is officially a non-profit, yet the Welsh Government and NRW have allowed it to get away with paying massive bonuses over several years all whilst having one of the worst environmental records in the UK.

“If we are really to see an improvement in water quality across Wales, we need to see environmental duties placed at the heart of what water companies deliver. That is why I and the Liberal Democrats are calling for local environmental campaigners and community champions to sit on the board of Dŵr Cymru.

