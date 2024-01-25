MP reprimanded for claiming Welsh Senedd members ‘stealing living from taxpayers’

An MP has been reprimanded for suggesting Welsh Senedd members were “stealing a living from the taxpayer”.

Rob Roberts, the independent MP for the North Wales constituency Delyn, had attempted to call for a review of Welsh devolution in the Commons, questioning “whether the people of Wales are happy with having devolution at all”.

But he was forced to row back on his words by the Commons Deputy Speaker, and instead suggested MSs “may be questionably obtaining a salary for not doing a great deal of work”.

Mr Roberts told MPs: “It will shortly be 25 years since the establishment of the Welsh Assembly, so we have had 25 years of 60 Senedd Members stealing a living from the taxpayer while delivering zero identifiable benefits for the people of Wales to explain their existence.

“At the Welsh Affairs Committee recently, the Secretary of State for Wales (David TC Davies) was unable to name even three benefits of devolution when I questioned him. In 1997, the Labour Secretary of State for Wales in this place said that devolution was ‘a process’, ‘not an event’, and should be continuously reviewed.”

‘Careful’

Deputy Speaker Dame Rosie Winterton interrupted the Delyn MP, telling him: “I think he needs to be careful with his language when he uses the word ‘stealing’. He might want to reconsider that.”

Mr Roberts replied: “I apologise, Madam Deputy Speaker. The Members of the Senedd may be questionably obtaining a salary for not doing a great deal of work. That may be a better way of putting it.

“Will the Leader of the House confirm which department should be reviewing devolution and when the last review was? Can we have a debate on whether the people of Wales are happy with having devolution at all?”

Penny Mordaunt responded: “The answer to his question is that it is the minister with responsibility for the constitution whose remit will cover such matters.

“The problems he raises relate to the performance of the Welsh Labour Government.

“I think it is the longest period of time that Labour has been in power, and we can really see, given the state of the NHS and the other things that it looks after, what a blueprint for a Labour Government looks like.”

Mr Roberts, who was elected as a Conservative MP, now sits as an independent after parliamentary authorities found he had made unwanted advances towards a member of staff.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

