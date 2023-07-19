MP says Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury rail service is ‘no better than a cattle truck’

Plaid Cymru MP for Ceredigion, Ben Lake, has slammed the Aberystwyth to Shrewsbury rail service as “no better than a cattle truck” during a questioning session with the Transport for Wales (TfW) chief executive, James Price.

The comments were made during a session of the Welsh Affairs Committee in Westminster today (19 July).

Mr Lake asked Mr Price if he was confident a plan for hourly services between Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury by March 2024 could be achieved.

In response, the TfW CEO said that increased capacity on the service will happen “gradually” and that “by the end of the year” there will be “significantly improved capacity everywhere”.

He acknowledged however, that certain future plans might be delayed due to factors like train availability and Network Rail’s capabilities.

He also suggested that a review of TfW’s timetables in light of Covid would be conducted during the summer.

During the Welsh Affairs Committee session, Ben Lake MP asked: “Specifically on the Aberystwyth and Shrewsbury line, are there particular issues and pieces of work on that line being done to improve the reliability of the service? Also the capacity is a common complaint I have received.”

“I have experienced this myself, especially when changing at Shrewsbury you might have been on another service, and people are then loaded on to what is no better than a cattle truck from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth.

“We have heard lots of promises about new rolling stock that don’t appear to have materialised on the mid Wales section of the Wales and borders franchise.”

New rolling stock

Mr Price said: “So, the new rolling stock is still happening, and there is even more rolling stock than we originally talked about. Figures on that include 67% more carriages in service after we have completed all the transformation, than today.”

Ben Lake responded: “To bring it back to Aberystwyth, when do you anticipate an improvement in the service, when can we expect the hourly service? When can we expect the higher capacity new trains?”

Price replied: “On the hourly service I want to write to you on that and will do that quickly. On how quickly things will improve, in general across Wales the answer is that things will improve quickly, and things have already improved quite significantly from 4 weeks ago, and certainly from 6 weeks ago.”

Pressed again on capacity issues on the Aberystwyth – Shrewsbury services, Mr Price said: “That will gradually happen, I will be presenting to our main board tomorrow which will show by the end of the year, we will have significantly improved capacity everywhere.”

