MP says Welsh village feels UK Government ‘isn’t listening to them’ over asylum seeker plans

Residents in a Welsh village feel the Government “isn’t listening to them” over plans to house 400 asylum seekers in a hotel and shipping containers, MPs have heard.

Independent MP Rob Roberts (Delyn) told the Commons: “The village of Northop Hall in my constituency has about 1,000 residents. Last year Northop Hall hotel on the edge of the village was bought and there are now proposals to house 400 single male migrants in the building and in shipping containers stacked around the grounds.

Meltdown

“The village has one small shop, no transport links and a health board in complete meltdown.

“Can the Prime Minister facilitate a meeting for myself and some local residents with the Home Secretary to hear the concerns of the local residents, who are worried the Government just isn’t listening to them?”

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak replied: “(Mr Roberts) raises exactly why we need to take action because it’s not right that our local hotels in all our communities are being used to such a degree to house illegal asylum seekers, not least because it’s costing the British taxpayer something like £5.5 million or £6 million a day.

“We want to put an end to that and that’s why we’re bringing forward legislation that will enable us to swiftly detain and send back those who should not be here. I will make sure he gets a meeting with the immigration minister as he needs.”

Rob Roberts was elected as a Tory MP in 2019 but lost the Conservative party whip in 2021 after an independent panel found that he had acted inappropriately after he sought to engage in a relationship with a male member of his staff.

He refused to resign as an MP following the panels findings, sitting instead as an independent.

