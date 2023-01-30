MP urges UK Government to follow Wales’ ‘different approach’ to resolve industrial disputes

A Labour MP has urged the UK Government to ‘take note of how things are being done differently and successfully’ in Wales.

Speaking in favour of her amendments to the controversial anti-Strikes legislation, which seek to exclude Wales from the Bill’s application, Beth Winter said: “This legislation before the Commons has been introduced without any discussion with Welsh Government.

“It’s been introduced despite it conflicting with the Social Partnership Bill before the Senedd.

“Now, a different approach is being taken in Wales and I urge the opposition benches to take note of how things are being done differently and successfully in Wales.

“It is an approach that fosters collaboration and co-operation between government employers and workers. It is encapsulated in the Social Partnership Bill, which places partnership working on a statutory footing and it really does work.”

The Cynon Valley MP added: “It is this partnership approach that meant Welsh Government and Transport for Wales were able to recently successfully negotiate a pay settlement that was accepted by the RMT.”

Plaid Cyrmu

Plaid Cymru has also tabled an amendment which would prevent the the Secretary of State from being able to make consequential amendment to an Act or Measure of Senedd Cymru – meaning that the UK Government would have no right to interfere with Welsh workers’ rights protections.

The Labour Party has also to put forward an amendment aimed at safeguarding unfair dismissal protections it says are threatened by the legislation.

More than 50 pages of amendments have been tabled for the Bill’s committee stage, including an SNP bid to rename it the “Anti-Strikes (Forced Working) Bill”.

Earlier this month, striking NHS workers refused the Welsh Government’s offer of a one-off payment to end their strike action over pay.

