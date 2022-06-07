MP Virginia Crosbie says she is backing Boris Johnson to bring ‘jobs, opportunities and investment’ to Ynys Môn

Dale Spridgeon, local democracy reporter

Ynys Môn’s MP Virginia Crosbie is standing behind the Prime Minister Boris Johnson after the recent confidence vote saying he could help bring “jobs, opportunities and investment” to the island.

Mrs Crosbie said Mr Johnson was a “fervent” supporter of new nuclear power in line with her own “priority” to see the development of the island’s new nuclear power-station at Wylfa.

Mr Johnson only narrowly won the backing of Tory MPs during the vote on Monday night after a revolt against his leadership.

Some 211 Tory MPs voted they still had confidence in the PM’s leadership while 148 voted against.

Despite only getting 59 percent of the vote, Mr Johnson is immune from being ousted as the Conservative leader for at least a year.

Ynys Môn MP Virginia Crosbie said: “The Prime Minister won the confidence vote last night.

Challenges

“Now it’s time to get behind him and work to tackle the challenges this country faces both at home and abroad.

“Boris Johnson is a fervent supporter of new nuclear power.

“I see this as my priority – spades in the ground for a new nuclear power station at Wylfa and all that means for jobs and investment on this island.

“All that really interests me is what is best for my constituents. I said I would bring jobs, opportunities and investment.

“This government headed by this Prime Minister is committed to doing just that in places like Ynys Môn that have been long ignored by other political parties.

She added: “It’s time to get on with the job.”

