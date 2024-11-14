MPs back efforts to increase number of women bishops in House of Lords

MPs have supported extending measures designed to increase representation of women bishops in the House of Lords.

The Lords Spiritual (Women) Act 2015 (Extension) Bill continues for a further five years the policy of filling any vacancies that appear on the bishop’s benches in the unelected house with female bishops.

It received an unopposed second reading in the Commons on Thursday and will undergo further scrutiny at a later date.

Legislation

Cabinet Office minister Nick Thomas-Symonds said: “There are 26 bishops that sit in the House of Lords and before 2015 the process for how and when they sit in the other place was determined solely by the Bishoprics Act 1878.

“Five seats are automatically allocated to the Archbishop of Canterbury and the Archbishop of York followed by the bishops of London, Durham and Winchester.

“The remainder were filled on the basis of seniority – in other words, length of tenure.

“In 2014, the General Synod of the Church of England passed legislation to allow women to become bishops for the first time. But because of the rules of seniority, we would have had to wait many years before these first female bishops could have been eligible to receive their writs of summons and become lords spiritual.

“That would have created a situation where women were prominently involved in church leadership but were unrepresented in the House of Lords.

“To address this at the request of the church, both Houses passed legislation in 2015 to fast-track female bishops into the House of Lords and the effect of that legislation is that if there’s a female diocesan bishop available when a lords spiritual seat becomes vacant, she will be appointed to the seat ahead of a male bishop irrespective of seniority.”

Bill

MPs heard there have been six female bishops sit in the Lords earlier than they otherwise would have done thanks to the legislation.

The Government has brought forward the extension Bill after it was requested by the Church of England.

