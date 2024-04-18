MPs hear call for creation of minister to ‘protect and cherish’ flag of St George and Union Jack

MPs have heard a call for the creation of a ministerial post to oversee use of “national symbols” as well as introducing legislation to protect the “cherished” flag of St George and Union Jack.

Conservative MP Andrew Rosindell (Romford) said people are “quite angered” by attempts to alter the appearance of flags.

Culture minister Stuart Andrew said he is unsure that legislation is required and that people just need to use common sense.

In designs revealed last month, Nike altered the appearance of the St George’s Cross using purple and blue horizontal stripes on the England football strip in what it called a “playful update” ahead of Euro 2024.

However, the decision proved controversial, with both Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer criticising the change.

Union Flag Bill

In 2008 Mr Rosindell introduced the Union Flag Bill, which did not go on to become law, stating the legislation would affirm the Union flag as the national flag of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and encourage the flying of the flag from public buildings.

In the Commons on Thursday, Mr Rosindell said: “I think many people will be quite angered by the way certain national organisations have tried to change our national flags – the cross of St George and the Union Jack.

“Isn’t it time that we protected and cherished our national symbols by appointing a minister of the crown to oversee this from the Cabinet Office? And will he also look at the Union Flag Bill of 2008 which enshrines in legislation the protection of our cherished national flag?”

Mr Andrew replied: “The Union Jack should be a unifying symbol for the whole country and it has looked the way it has for the last several hundred years, and I see no point in messing around with it.

“I’m not sure that we need legislation, I think we just need some common sense.”

Royal family

Labour MP Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West) asked if regulation on the use of images of the royal family in party literature would be pursued.

He said: “Would the minister be equally keen to prevent organisations such as political parties using images of His Majesty the King in their propaganda?”

To laughter from both sides of the House, Mr Andrew joked: “I’m not quite sure how to answer that question, if I’m honest.”

He continued: “The reality is that our party has always been proud to use the Union Jack because we are a proud unionist party and sometimes we will always be proud to support the royal family.”

More laughter and cries of “Sometimes?” could be heard from opposition benches.

Commons Leader Penny Mordaunt said later that preserving the England flag is “not the worship of ashes but the preservation of fire”.

The comments came in response to criticism of her social media posts on Nike’s alteration of England football shirts from SNP Commons leader Deidre Brock.

Mr Rosindell also used Business questions to highlight St George’s Day on April 23 and asked: “Can we please have a public holiday for St George’s Day, perhaps even combined with May Day so that we have one great celebration for our country?”

