MPs launch inquiry to examine population change in Wales

The Welsh Affairs Committee has today launched a new inquiry looking at population change in Wales with a particular focus on why younger people are leaving, especially in the Welsh-speaking heartlands.

Wales has a larger proportion of older people than elsewhere in the UK – it is higher than all English regions apart from the South West.

The number of 15- to 64-year-olds living in Wales has also fallen by 2.5% between 2011 and 2021.

This is part of a bigger picture that indicates population growth in Wales appears to be slowing.

Between 2001 and 2011, the population in Wales grew by 5.5%, but between 2011 and 2021, this reduced to 1.4%.

Some areas are seeing higher growth rates than elsewhere, with Newport, Cardiff and Bridgend all recording significant rises in population.

However, some local authorities are recording lower populations in 2021 compared to 2011 such as Blaenau Gwent.

Of particular concern is the decline in the Welsh speaking heartlands such as Ceredigion and Gwynedd.

The Committee is seeking to understand the reasons for population change in Wales and its impacts.

It will also examine what measures could be put in place by the UK Government to meet the potential challenges posed.

Spotlight

Welsh Affairs Committee Chairman, Stephen Crabb, said: “The population of Wales is changing. Growth is slowing overall, while some areas such as Ceredigion are seeing an outright decline in residents.

“The population is getting older across the whole of Wales, and Cardiff, Newport and Bridgend are the only places that have experienced an increase in the number of working age people.

“Our Committee wants to shine a spotlight on these trends and ask what they mean for Wales.

“We are especially keen to understand why younger people appear to be leaving Wales – particularly in areas that are Welsh speaking.

“We will specifically be looking at the impact these trends have on the Welsh economy and labour market, and the implications for public services.”

The Committee is inviting written submissions on the changes by Friday 22 September.

