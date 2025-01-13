MPs to quiz Wales Secretary on her priorities for Wales

Emily Price

MPs will quiz the Secretary of State for Wales this week on her priorities in office.

Upon her appointment following Labour’s general election win in the summer, Jo Stevens said she planned to “reset the relationship” between the Welsh Government and Westminster.

On Wednesday (January 15), the Welsh Affairs Committee will ask how she plans to deliver on this promise and her other stated priorities.

The line of questioning is expected to include how Ms Stevens is working with the Council of Nations to improve policy making, protecting steel communities and ensuring decisions on money are made in Wales.

The Welsh Affairs Committee is responsible for scrutinising the expenditure, administration and policies of the Wales Office – and the policies of the UK Government as a whole that have an impact in Wales.

Topics likely to be raised by members include how changes to inheritance tax will affect Welsh farmers, what the government is doing to protect those disrupted by the closure of Holyhead port, and how the UK and Welsh Governments will work together on renewable energy, cross-border healthcare and rail infrastructure.

MPs are also likely to discuss the future of steelmaking at Port Talbot and the impact of job losses at the Tata Steel plant in relation to a recently launched inquiry.

Parliamentary Under-Secretary of State for Wales Dame Nia Griffith will also be quizzed.

Plaid Cymru MP for Ynys Môn, Llinos Medi said: “During the General Election, we were told that a new partnership between the Labour governments in Cardiff and Westminster would bring real improvements to people’s lives in Wales.

“We were promised jobs and economic growth for people across Wales, and cooperation to improve public services. But so far, those promises feel like just words, with little action to back them up.

“It’s frustrating for people who are struggling day-to-day to see no real progress. Farmers are anxious about the future, steelworkers are facing job losses, pensioners are struggling to heat their homes, and vital infrastructure projects remain on hold.

“Despite previously calling for the over £4 billion owed to Wales in rail funds while in opposition, Jo Stevens has now adopted the previous Tory government’s position since taking office.

“Locally, in Ynys Môn, we’ve heard nothing but warm words about potential new development at the Wylfa site. Similarly, there’s been a concerning lack of urgency in dealing with the prolonged closure of the Port of Holyhead. This port is of critical strategic importance for the UK economy, yet we’ve seen complacency in Cardiff and a lack of interest in Westminster.

“Plaid Cymru welcomes this opportunity to hold the Secretary of State and Under-Secretary of State for Wales to account on Wednesday. As the largest opposition party cohort on the Committee, we will ensure that key issues such as infrastructure investment, fair funding for Wales, and the future of our public services are firmly on the agenda.”

The session can be viewed live on Parliament tv here at 2:30 on Wednesday 15th January.

