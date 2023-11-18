MS calls for more government help for foodbanks

The Welsh Government is being urged to make it easier for foodbanks or food share schemes to apply for grants.

Plaid Cymru MS Peredur Owen Griffiths raised the issue in the Senedd last week during questions to the Social Justice Minister Jane Hutt.

Citing the example of TK’s and Community Group food share in Cwm, near Ebbw Vale, the Senedd Member for South Wales East, said they have struggled to keep pace with demand on their services amidst the cost-of-living crisis.

Many of the volunteers at the project are older people who struggle with the application process for various grants that would allow them to expand their services and reach, he added.

Struggling

Mr Griffiths said: “The need in Blaenau Gwent is indeed massive. People are really struggling during this cost-of-living crisis.

“My office has been in touch with TK’s and Community Group food share in Cwm, and they’ve been finding it difficult to meet demand.

“Their supplies ran very low recently, but fortunately they have been replenished in time for the Christmas rush, as a result of local harvest appeals through schools and churches.”

“This is where we are after 13 years of austerity and 13 years of Tory Westminster leadership.

He asked the minister: “How can the Welsh Government make it easier for community groups to access funds they need to carry on ever-expanding their incredible anti-poverty work?

“These funds are not just needed for food purchases but also for increasing dry and cold storage capacity.

“As things stand, grant applications are not straightforward, especially for elderly volunteers and should be made more accessible for groups like TK’s and Community Group food share in Cwm.”

In response, the Minister said the government was doing “everything we can” to supply foodbanks and food share groups with food and equipment for storage.

