MS calls for responsible dog ownership campaign following vicious attack

Welsh Labour MS Jack Sargeant has called for a responsible dog ownership campaign after he and his small dog were viciously attacked by two Staffordshire Bull Terriers.

Speaking in the Senedd, Mr Sargeant relived the terrifying event and thanked members of the public who came to his aid.

Dog attack

“…a few weeks ago myself and my dog, Coco the King Charles cavalier were involved in a violent dog attack from 2 Staffordshire Bull Terriers off their leads. I must pay tribute to the 6 members of the public who came to our rescue.

“Remarkably, I was physically ok from the attack – more mentally shook up from the ordeal. Coco, after 6 visits to the vets is on the road to recovery. We’ve heard already from Hefin David this afternoon how things can go tragically wrong.

“What consideration have you given to a responsible dog ownership awareness campaign that would amongst other things, remind dog owners in Wales of their legal obligation to keep their animals under proper control in all places, at all times; encourage them to seek advice if they are concerned about their dog’s behaviour; and urge people to report any suspicions they have about illegal breeding to their local authorities?”

Speaking after the Senedd Plenary, Mr Sargaent said: “The two dogs were running loose and seemed to appear from nowhere. Before I knew it one dog had Coco around the neck causing two puncture wounds to her throat and back of the neck whilst the other pinned her to the ground.

“I attempted to rescue Coco and I am incredibly grateful to members of the public who answered my calls for help as I was lying over Coco’s body in efforts to protect her. Without the bravery of the public, Coco would almost certainly not be with us anymore. Over two weeks since the attack, my partner and I are still finding wounds to Coco’s flesh.

“The powers to introduce new legislation in this area are not devolved but we can look at campaigns for to promote responsible dog ownership.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

Email

