MS demands action on train ‘chaos’ suffered by Wales football fans

An MS has demanded action from the Welsh Government to end the “chaos” endured by football fans travelling to international matches by train.

Llyr Gruffydd, who represents North Wales in the Senedd, has urged the First Minister to address the issue, which has been a growing source of frustration for supporters in the region.

Questioning the First Minister in the Senedd, the Plaid Cymru politician described the “shambles” that greeted supporters from the north on congested trains as they tried to travel to watch Wales take on Croatia at the Cardiff City Stadium in a Euro 2024 qualifier.

Mr Gruffydd has also sought assurances that the issues won’t happen again when Wales faces Turkey in its next qualifying fixture, which takes place on November 21

In response to the criticism, the First Minister said that he “accept the points” that were made.

He also said that he could get the Deputy Minister for Climate Change, Lee Waters, to take up the matter with Transport for Wales (TfW).

Shambles

Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “I want to raise specifically with you the chaos on the trains as football supporters from north Wales tried to travel down to watch Wales playing Croatia recently.

“It was a total shambles. There was a special train service put on for those supporters from the south who wanted to go to Wrexham to watch the game against Gibraltar, but no corresponding service for those travelling from the north who wanted to see the national team playing in Cardiff.

“Some of the trains were so full that there were people left on the platform at Abergavenny, and at the stations afterwards, literally unable to get on the train. People on the trains literally couldn’t reach the toilets.

“This isn’t something that’s only happened once, is it; it happens almost every time. And one feels that there is a total failure when it comes to making arrangements for major events, particularly when people and supporters from the north want to come down to Cardiff to see football games.

“So, will you ensure, First Minister, that this won’t happen again when Wales play Turkey in a few weeks, and also ensure that travellers from north Wales will have the same additional services as travellers from south Wales have when they follow their national team?”

The First Minister replied: “Well, Llywydd, I accept the points that the Member makes. I can ask the Deputy Minister to raise those issues with TfW before the next fixtures.”

