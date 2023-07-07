MS ‘dismayed’ at closure of NatWest branch in north Wales

A Member of the Senedd has said he is ”dismayed” by the announcement of the closure of a NatWest branch in north Wales.

Llyr Gruffydd, of Plaid Cymru, who represents north Wales in the Senedd, has called on the banking group to “rethink” the decision to axe its branch on Shotton high street on Deeside, which will close on November 9 this year.

Shotton residents will now have to travel to Mold to find the nearest NatWest branch.

NatWest recently announced that it will be shutting down a further 36 branches across the UK in a serious blow to high streets.

“Shortsighted”

Llyr Gruffydd MS said: “I am dismayed by the decision by NatWest to close its branch on Shotton high street.

“This is an enormous blow the local community, and to the businesses and the residents who rely on the high street branch to access vital banking services.

“I would urge NatWest to rethink this shortsighted decision which will undoubtedly have a negative impact on the people of the area.

“Sadly we’re seeing more and more communities across Wales becoming financial deserts, where accessing financial services is fast becoming something of a luxury.

“This closure will be a cause of real concern for customers, especially those who unable to can’t do their banking online.

“Whatever the bank says, this move will almost certainly lead to those who struggle with accessing digital services being left behind.

“It’s no wonder that there is a widespread feeling of disillusionment with the banks as they abandon our communities and abdicate their responsibility to them.”

