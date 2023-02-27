MS launches Wales-wide survey as campaign against prepay meters ramps up

People across Wales are being urged to share their experiences of living with prepayment energy meters.

Alyn and Deeside MS Jack Sargeant is asking for the feedback as he continues his campaign against prepay meters and their forced installation.

Households with prepay meters are charged a higher rate for the energy they use than those on direct debit.

Citizens Advice research has also found that last year 3.2 million people were cut off from their energy supply because they couldn’t afford to top up.

This is the equivalent of one person every 10 seconds.

An investigation by The Times, recently revealed video evidence of agents hired by British Gas breaking into the homes of vulnerable customers to install the meters, despite the fact such customers should be protected under industry regulations. ‌​‌‌‌​‌‌‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​‍‌​‌‌‌​‌​

Agents were seen forcing the installation of a meter at the homes of people living with disabilities as well as a young mother with a four-week-old baby.

Mr Sargeant described the revelations are a “national disgrace” and is calling for decisive action from the UK Government.

After meeting with the industry regulator last OFGEM, he has set up a survey to find to help inform his campaign for compensation for those affected.

Slow to act

“The mass issuing of court warrants without the necessary checks has allowed debt collection agents to force themselves into the homes of countless vulnerable people this winter,” he said.

“OFGEM and the UK Government have been far too slow to act, despite the blatant evidence of wrongdoing.

“I want to hear how these meters are impacting the lives of those forced to live with them.

This will inform my campaign for compensation to be paid to those impacted. I’d be grateful if as many people as possible could fill out the survey I have launched this week.

“It is heart-breaking that millions of people were left in the dark and cold last year thanks to

these meters. Energy should be treated as the essential utility that it is and we need urgent

legislation to end the threat of being cut-off. This is a matter of life and death.”

The MS will be using the responses to further inform his campaign for a total ban on the forced installation of prepay meter. Mr Sargeant has also called for the UK Government to introduce new legislation that would stop energy companies from being able to cut households off from electricity and gas.

You can take part in the survey here…….

