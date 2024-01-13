MS takes aim at Arriva decision to axe bus services ‘without consultation’

An MS has taken aim at Arriva for axing bus services in North Wales without “consultation”.

Llŷr Gruffydd, who represents the region in the Senedd, criticised the bus company after it announced that it will no longer serve a number of locations while reducing the level of service to others.

Mr Gruffydd, of Plaid Cymru, spoke out on the issue on the floor of the Senedd saying he has been contacted by constituents who are “really disappointed that they weren’t engaged as users”.

Arriva will no longer serve the Tweedmill Shopping Outlet in St Asaph or Llandegla via its Services 51 and x51, Rhyl to Wrexham from January 14.

Fears have been raised that the withdrawal of the Tweedmill service raises road safety concerns and could lead to dangerous consequence.

Residents of Llandegla, in Denbighshire, are concerned that the move will leave villagers cut off and isolated.

Because of the change, passengers will now have to make their way to the next nearest stop on the A525, which is half a mile away from the village centre. Much of the route is unlit and without pavements.

The Llandudno to Prestatyn service will now operate hourly and will no longer call at Llandudno Junction railway station or Llysfaen.

The Bangor to Beaumaris service is being reduced to only operating every 75 minutes as is the Mold to Ellesmere Port service.

Real motive

Llŷr Gruffydd MS said: “I was going to ask you about what the real motive was here, but I think you’ve touched on that, in fairness, Deputy Minister, because I’ve been asked by some of my electors whether—. You know, the change in speed limit probably is a driver for this, but I think there are other drivers for these changes that are playing out in terms of the wider challenges facing the sector. But I think you’ve probably had your say on that.

“So, can I ask you what you would have expected from a company like Arriva when it comes to implementing these changes?

“Because I’ve had constituents contact me who had no idea that these changes were coming and are reading about it in the press and are really disappointed that they weren’t engaged as users, regular users of these services, and that they weren’t given an opportunity through a consultation process to say what they had to say about any proposals that were being prepared. Was there an equality impact assessment?

“I don’t know. If there wasn’t, then there should have been, because obviously it’s such an important part of people being able to access jobs and services, as we’ve heard.

“And there’s a proposed new stop—Llandegla was mentioned yesterday—on the main road, which, I believe, is on private land. The owner has no intention of allowing that land to be used. So, does this not all point to quite a botched job from Arriva when it comes to actually changing services, whatever the motive is?”

Lee Waters MS: Deputy Minister for Climate Change responded that “pleas” could be made to Arriva adding that “unless we’ve got money to give them, direct subsidy, to run routes that we define as socially necessary, they don’t have to take any notice”.

