MS urges dog fouling offenders to clear up after their pets

Emily Price

A Swansea MS has called for dog owners to be responsible and clean up after their pets when they foul.

Following recent reports of sporting fixtures being disrupted or delayed by incidents of dog mess having to be cleared up from pitches, Mike Hedge MS has urged owners to do the right thing and clear up after their animal.

Rugby Union club, Glais RFC which is in Mr Hedges’ constituency, recently posted a plea to their Facebook account asking that dogs are not walked on the playing field.

The post read: “We would like to ask that dogs are not walked on the playing fields.

“Over the last couple of weeks, we have had to remove dog waste before our Juniors and Seniors have trained and played.

“The playing fields are there for human recreation and not dog walking, dog mess can have serious medical effects on children, which I’m sure no dog owner or walker would like to be responsible for.

“There is a field before the gate to the playing fields, please feel free to use this, but we do ask that you take home your dog waste bags with you. Many thanks Glais RFC.”

The Swansea East MS has warned of the horrible infections that can be caused as a result of playing on pitches that have dog faeces.

Complications

If even a tiny cut comes into contact with dog mess, horrific injuries can occur and in some serious circumstances limbs have to be amputated.

Earlier this year a 15-year-old rugby player developed an abscess as a result of an infection due to coming into contact with dog faeces during a match.

The abscess burst and the young player underwent two operations which included a skin graft as the wound was so deep.

Mr Hedges said: “Each year I hear about local sports fixtures disrupted by the need to deal with dog mess on playing fields.

“There have recently been instances at Glais Rugby Club and in other across Swansea. It is not a good situation as dog mess can cause horrible complications if it enters the body through cuts and causes infections.

“People playing in sports fixtures should be able to do so without the worry of what is on the grass.

“I would really urge dog owners to be responsible and clean up after their dogs have been to the toilet. I am sure people don’t want to risk the health of children and adults playing sport.”

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

