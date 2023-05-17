MS welcomes increased funding for Bangor flood prevention scheme

Bangor MS Siân Gwenllian has welcomed an increase in funding for a flood prevention programme which she says will save hundreds of homes.

Bangor, which has suffered regular flooding for over a century, will benefit from £342,087 of Welsh Government money as part of the cooperation agreement with Plaid Cymru for the Hirael flood defence scheme.

This money is in addition to and £1,554,197 Gwynedd-wide investment as part of the Welsh Government’s Flood Risk Management Programme

Siân Gwenllian, Plaid Cymru’s Lead designated member in their Co-operation Agreement with the Welsh Government, said: “Too often it is ordinary people who have paid the price for climate change, and it’s imperative that we alleviate its effects on people’s lives.

“That’s why I’m very proud that as a result of the Welsh Government and Plaid Cymru’s Co-operation Agreement, £214m investment in flood protection has been announced across Wales.

Afon Adda

“Hirael has historically been hit by flooding. Even though work has been done in the past to mitigate the effects of the overflowing of Afon Adda, the next years will be characterized by rising sea levels and its impact on coastal communities.

“It’s a government’s responsibility to protects its citizens from the effects of climate change and flooding, and I’m glad that 4 other projects have been granted investment within my constituency, in Y Groeslon, Dyffryn Gwyrfai, Dyfryn Ogwen and in Waunfawr.

“Once work is completed, 198 homes in Hirael alone will benefit from increased flood prevention.

“This investment is another example of tangible, meaningful and long-term change that has been secured through Plaid Cymru’s constructive cooperation with the Welsh Government since 2021.

“Back in 2019, following a public consultation in Hirael, I called for long-term solutions to ensure that our local communities are protected from threats posed by climate change.

“This shows what Plaid Cymru can do when it has a seat at the decision-making table.”

